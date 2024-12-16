Christopher McDonnell of Tyler, Texas has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for a mass shooting across multiple states that left one man dead.

The mass shooting began in Henderson, Nevada, where McDonnell and his accomplices, including his brother, Shawn McDonnell and Shawn's then-wife Kayleigh Lewis, killed Kevin Meniola, Jr. at a convenience store, Fox News reported.

The trio injured many others in a series of random, drive-by shootings after killing 26-year-old, Meniola, Jr., police said.

They allegedly continued their mayhem into Arizona, where they participated in a shootout with police officers.

Their shooting spree ended in Parker, Arizona after their car turned over.

McDonnell pleaded guilty to over 20 felonies including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy charges.

Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis are still awaiting trial for their alleged roles in the shooting spree for driving the getaway car while the brothers injured victims.