KEY POINTS Chuseok, Korean Thanksgiving Day, is one of the most important Korean holidays

Chuseok is when families gather to thank their ancestors for the autumn harvest

Over 90,000 fans voted for Lee Jun-ho as the male star they want to spend Chuseok with

STARPOLL, the world's largest global Asia Artist Awards voting app, organized a poll to determine the male K-Pop stars fans want to spend the Chuseok holiday with.

In a poll conducted from Sept. 18 to 25, STARPOLL asked fans, "Which male star would you like to spend the Chuseok holiday with?"

Lee Jun-ho from K-Pop boy group 2PM, who recently starred as Gu-won in the hit K-drama series "King The Land," ranked first in the survey with 90,626 votes, per Star News Korea, naming him as the top Korean male star fans want to spend Korea's thanksgiving holiday with.

He was followed by BTS' V at the second spot with 86,342 votes and BTS' Jungkook at the third spot with 8,203 votes.

South Korean ballad, pop and trot singer Lim Young-woong took the fourth spot with 1,056 votes, while BTS' Jimin was voted as the fifth Korean male star fans want to spend Chuseok with, with 14 votes.

Thirty-three-year-old Lee Jun-ho is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, composer and actor. Aside from being a member of the K-Pop boy group 2PM, he is popular for his acting roles in K-dramas.

His group debuted in August 2008 with their debut single album "Hottest Time of the Day." In 2013, he made his acting debut in the South Korean movie "Cold Eyes."

Since then, he has starred in several K-dramas, including "Memory," "Good Manager," "Rain or Shine," "Wok of Love," "Confession," "The Red Sleeve" and "King The Land."

He also starred in the movies "Homme Fatale," Rose and Tulip," "Memories of the Sword" and "Twenty."

Last year, he took home different acting awards for his portrayal in the K-drama series "The Red Sleeve."

On Sept. 15, Jun-ho was announced as one of the attendees of the upcoming 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which will be at the Philippine Arena on Dec. 14.

Chuseok is the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day and is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month according to the lunar calendar, per Yonhap's Korea Now.

Though there are changes in the exact day the holiday is celebrated each year, it typically falls between September and October.

Last year, Chuseok was celebrated from Sept. 9 to 12. This year, the three-day holiday will be celebrated starting Thursday until Saturday.

Before Chuseok starts, Koreans usually return to their hometowns in time for the holiday to celebrate with their family members.