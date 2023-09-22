BLACKPINK Lisa BLACKPINK Lisa
Danmee, a Japanese magazine featuring everything Korean – K-Pop idols, Korean dramas, Korean fashion and beauty trends, etc. – organized a poll to determine the most popular female K-Pop idols among Japanese fans.

In the poll, Danmee selected 21 female K-Pop idols based on their activity index and brand reputation index in South Korea. The candidates were polled from Aug. 17 to 24, with a total of 1,375 votes.

Here are the 10 most popular female K-Pop idols, according to Japanese fans.

10.

BLACKPINK's Lisa

BLACKPINK's Lisa tallied 26 out of 1,375 votes or 1.89% vote shares, naming her as Japan's 10th most popular female K-Pop idol.

The 26-year-old Thai rapper and singer debuted as a BLACKPINK member in 2016 at the age of 19.

9.

BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie was voted the ninth most popular female K-Pop idol in Japan with 1.96% of vote shares or 27 out of 1,735 votes.

The 27-year-old South Korean singer, rapper and actress recently performed at the "Born Pink" finale concert in Seoul with her bandmates.

8.

TWICE's Momo

TWICE's Momo received 2.18% vote shares or 30 out of 1,375 votes, ranking her as the eighth most popular female K-Pop idol in Japan.

The 26-year-old idol, whose real name is Momo Hirai, is one of the three Japanese members of the K-Pop girl group TWICE.

7.

Aespa's Karina

Aespa's Karina received 33 out of 1,375 votes, giving her 2.40% vote shares and the seventh spot on the list of the top 10 most popular female K-Pop idols in Japan.

The 23-year-old South Korean singer is currently busy with her group's "SYNK: HYPER LINE" world tour.

6.

TWICE's Tzuyu

TWICE's Tzuyu tallied 35 out of 1,375 votes or 2.55% vote shares, naming her Japan's sixth most popular female K-Pop idol.

"Everything about Tzuyu is so great. I'm glad I was born in the same era as her," one fan commented on the poll.

5.

ITZY's Ryujin and NewJeans' Haerin

ITZY's Ryujin was voted the fifth most popular female K-Pop idol in Japan with 2.76% vote shares or 38 out of 1,375 votes.

The now 22-year-old South Korean singer and rapper is also an actress. Before debuting as an idol, she appeared in the 2017 movie "The King."

NewJeans' Haerin tied with Ryujin after receiving the same number of votes. They are both ranked as the fifth most popular female K-Pop idol in Japan.

The South Korean singer made her debut with NewJeans on Aug. 1, 2022, at the age of 16.

4.

LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon

LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon tallied 52 votes and 3.78% vote shares among the 1,375 total votes in the poll, which makes her Japan's fourth most popular female K-Pop idol.

Twenty-three-year-old Kim Chae-won, a former member of the reality competition series "Produce 48," is LE SSERAFIM's leader.

3.

TWICE's Sana

TWICE's Sana was voted the third most popular female K-Pop idol in Japan with 4.87% of vote shares or 76 out of 1,735 votes.

The 26-year-old idol, whose real name is Sana Minatozaki, is one of the three Japanese members of the K-Pop girl group TWICE, alongside Mina and Momo.

2.

Kep1er's Mashiro

Compared to the female K-Pop idols in the 3rd to 10th spot, Kep1er's mashiro received three-digit votes. With 326 out of 1,375 votes or a vote share of 23.71%, she was named the second most popular female K-Pop idol in Japan.

Mashiro is a Japanese member of the South Korean project girl group Kep1er from Mnet's survival show "Girls Planet 999."

1.

LE SSERAFIM's Sakura

LE SSERAFIM's Sakura garnered the highest number of votes in the poll, making her the most popular female K-Pop idol in Japan. She tallied 546 out of 1,375 votes, equivalent to 39.71% vote shares.

The Japanese singer and actress was described by fans as a cute, beautiful, cool, hardworking and strong idol.

