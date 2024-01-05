Traveling solo may be one of the things in your to-do list this 2024. Since you would be without any companion in your journey, the safety of your destination might be your utmost concern. However, fear not because there are places that are considered safe for solo travelers.

Here are the 37 cities that you can visit this 2024, without worrying for your safety.

37.

Bern, Switzerland

Bern, Switzerland, is among those places with low crime rates. The political stability in Switzerland contributes to a secure environment for residents and visitors alike. The Swiss have efficient and reliable public services, including law enforcement and emergency services. In case of any issues, assistance is readily available. Swiss cities, including Bern, are known for their cleanliness and well-maintained public spaces. This contributes to a positive and safe atmosphere for travelers. Here, you can stroll through the UNESCO-listed Old Town then visit the Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) and the Bear Park. After that, enjoy the views from the Zytglogge clock tower. If you have more time in a day, you can opt to walk along the Aare River and the Nydeggasse district.

36.

Krakow, Poland

Krakow is a popular tourist destination with a well-developed infrastructure to cater to visitors. Considered as one of the safest travel destinations for solo travelers, the city is accustomed to hosting tourists, creating a welcoming and tourist-friendly environment. The city's rich history and cultural heritage make it an attractive destination for travelers. There is also visible police presence in tourist areas, contributing to a sense of security. You can explore the historic Old Town with the Main Market Square. Thereafter, visit Wawel Castle and Wawel Cathedral, both of which are truly enthralling beauties. Make a stop to reflect at the Oskar Schindler's Factory Museum. The next day, you can opt to take a day trip to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

35.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Violent crime is uncommon in Slovenia, which makes Ljubljana a safe city for solo travelers. It is one of the popular tourist destinations with a welcoming and friendly atmosphere. The city center is compact and easily navigable on foot, making it a good place for travelers who wish to see the sights and sounds. Well-maintained pedestrian areas contribute to a safe and enjoyable experience. Ljubljana is also known for its green spaces, parks, and recreational areas. You can visit the Ljubljana Castle and enjoy the city views. Next, wander through the beautiful Tivoli City Park. Make sure that you visit the Triple Bridge and Preseren Square and don't forget to take a boat cruise along the Ljubljanica River.

34.

Quebec City, Canada

Canada, as a whole, has relatively low crime rates compared to many other countries, and Quebec City is one safe place for solo travelers. The city is known for its historic charm and cultural attractions. Here, you can enjoy visiting the Old Town of Quebec City, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is well-preserved and a major attraction in the area. The well-maintained historic district contributes to a safe and pleasant environment for tourists as well. Also, try to visit the iconic Château Frontenac and the Plains of Abraham. The latter has a historic significance worth noting. For scenic views of the St. Lawrence River, you can walk along Dufferin Boardwalk.

33.

Calgary, Canada

Calgary, Canada, is one of those places that you can travel to if you are going solo. It has a professional and efficient law enforcement system. The police are well-trained and responsive, which contributes to the overall safety of the city. It is also known for its cleanliness and well-maintained public spaces. The city's commitment to a clean and organized urban environment adds to a positive and safe atmosphere. It is also a multicultural city where people from various backgrounds coexist harmoniously. Once here, you can visit the Calgary Stampede grounds. If you're looking for panoramic views, then a visit to the Calgary Tower is a must. Next, explore the vibrant Kensington district. Also, don't leave Calgary without taking a stroll along the Peace Bridge and Prince's Island Park.

32.

Malmö, Sweden

Sweden has a well-organized and professional law enforcement system. The police in Malmö are generally responsive and always make sure that they maintain public safety. The city's diverse population and cultural tolerance contribute to a positive environment for residents and visitors alike. Malmö has a well-designed urban environment with pedestrian-friendly streets, parks, and public spaces. It has an efficient and reliable public transportation system, allowing you to navigate the city without a problem. You can then visit Malmö Castle and its surrounding gardens. You can also relax in Folkets Park, a popular public park, as well as simply walk along the waterfront.

31.

Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva is a hub for various international organizations, including the United Nations and the International Red Cross, which is why security in this place is really tight. The presence of these organizations often contributes to a secure and regulated environment. With international organizations present, the multicultural atmosphere fosters a sense of tolerance and inclusivity, contributing to a positive and safe environment. Here, you can stroll around Lake Geneva and enjoy the Jet d'Eau fountain. Also, try to visit the United Nations headquarters then proceed to the Old Town (Vieille Ville) and get ready to be mesmerized with its charming streets. Whether you are alone or not, make sure that you take a boat cruise on Lake Geneva.

30.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Scotland, including Edinburgh, has lower crime rates compared to many other countries. It is a popular tourist destination with a welcoming and friendly atmosphere. The city is also accustomed to hosting visitors, and locals are generally helpful and tolerant. The historic architecture and well-preserved Old Town contribute to the overall appeal of Edinburgh. Well-maintained public spaces and landmarks contribute to a positive and safe environment for tourists. You can then wander through the historic Edinburgh Castle, and walk along the Royal Mile, where you can explore its shops and watch street performers. For a stunning view of the city, you can hike up Arthur's Seat. Make sure that you also drop by the National Museum of Scotland and other cultural attractions.

29.

Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane is known for being a safe city with lower crime rates compared to other cities. It has a friendly and laid-back culture, contributing to a welcoming atmosphere for both residents and visitors. The local population is also generally helpful, and tourists often feel comfortable exploring the city. It has a well-organized and professional law enforcement system. The police in Brisbane work to maintain public safety, and emergency services are readily available. In Brisbane, you can explore the South Bank Parklands and enjoy the cultural precinct. Then, visit the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary and be mesmerized with the friendly fuzzy creatures. Climb the Story Bridge for panoramic views of the city. Do not forget to take a ferry ride along the Brisbane River and simply relax.

28.

Dublin, Ireland

Dublin is known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The Irish people are often regarded as hospitable and approachable, making tourists feel comfortable and safe. It has a strong sense of community, and residents often engage in community activities and events. It also has an effective and professional law enforcement system. You can explore the historic campus and view the Book of Kells in the library of Trinity College Dublin. Discover the history of Guinness and enjoy panoramic views of Dublin from the Gravity Bar of the Guinness Storehouse. Next, make sure to visit the Dublin Castle and be awed by the historic castle complex with museums, gardens, and State Apartments. After which, relax in one of Europe's largest urban parks, the Phoenix Park, which is home to the Dublin Zoo and the President's residence.

27.

Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany, is another haven for solo travelers. The police in Hamburg work to maintain public safety, and emergency services are always available. Hamburg is known for its well-maintained urban environment, with clean and pedestrian-friendly streets. It is a diverse and cosmopolitan city with a population that is generally tolerant and inclusive. The city's multicultural nature fosters a welcoming atmosphere for visitors from various backgrounds. Here you can explore the world's largest model railway exhibition with intricate miniature landscapes at the Miniatur Wunderland. Admire European art collections, including paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts at the Hamburger Kunsthalle. Wander through the Speicherstadt's historic warehouse district with its red-brick buildings and canals. Don't miss St. Michael's Church (St. Michaelis Kirche), which is a very popular iconic Baroque church with a tower offering views of Hamburg.

26.

Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei is known for its well-maintained public order. The city's streets are generally safe, even at night, contributing to a positive and secure atmosphere. It has a well-developed and safe transportation system, including an efficient metro system and reliable public buses. Safe and convenient transportation options make it easy for solo travelers to navigate the city. You can visit the Taipei 101, which is an iconic skyscraper and enjoy breathtaking views of Taipei from the observation deck. The National Palace Museum is where you can find one of the world's largest collections of Chinese art and artifacts. Go shopping at Ximending, where you can enjoy the vibrant shopping district with shops, street food, and entertainment. Hike to the top of Elephant Mountain (Xiangshan) for stunning views of the Taipei skyline, especially during sunset.

25.

Cologne, Germany

You can expect an efficient and professional law enforcement system when you visit Cologne, Germany. The police work to maintain public safety, and emergency services are readily available. Since it has a diverse and inclusive atmosphere, it fosters a welcoming atmosphere for visitors from various backgrounds. There is also an efficient transportation system that makes it easy for residents and tourists to navigate the city safely. You can then visit the iconic Gothic cathedral, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Next, take a stroll across the Hohenzollern Bridge for picturesque views of the Rhine River and the cathedral. If you like modern art collections, drop by Ludwig Museum where you can also see works by Picasso and Warhol. Indulge in the world of chocolate at the Cologne Chocolate Museum and learn about its history.

24.

Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealanders, also known as Kiwis, are known for their friendly and welcoming nature. The hospitality of the local population in Auckland contributes to a positive experience for travelers. Auckland's emphasis on outdoor activities and its abundant green spaces contribute to a healthy and safe urban environment. It also has a reliable law enforcement system, so it is one of those places considered as a safe travel destination for solo travelers. Once you're here, you can visit the Sky Tower, where you will enjoy panoramic views of Auckland from the tallest freestanding structure in the Southern Hemisphere. Explore the Auckland War Memorial Museum's exhibits on New Zealand's history, culture, and natural heritage. Make sure that you take a ferry to Waiheke Island. It is one of those places you should not miss.

23.

Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide is known for its cleanliness and well-maintained public spaces, all of which contribute to a positive and safe atmosphere for solo travelers. There is a welcoming attitude for visitors, making it easy for you to find your way around. The city offers a range of cultural and recreational activities, including festivals, museums, and parks. Wander through the diverse gardens of the Adelaide Botanic Garden, including the iconic Bicentennial Conservatory. Experience the vibrant atmosphere of fresh produce and gourmet goods at the Adelaide Central Market. Relax on the sandy shores of this popular beachside suburb at the Glenelg Beach. Thereafter, try to explore the extensive art collection, including Australian and Indigenous art at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

22.

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Honolulu is a major tourist destination, and the local economy heavily relies on tourism. As a result, there is a significant presence of law enforcement and security measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors. The local community in Honolulu is known for its welcoming and friendly atmosphere. You can enjoy the iconic sandy shores and surf in the famous Waikiki neighborhood. Next, hike to the summit of Diamond Head for panoramic views of Honolulu and the Pacific Ocean. For some history, visit the USS Arizona Memorial and other historic sites at Pearl Harbor. Snorkel in the beautiful Hanauma Bay, known for its vibrant coral reefs and marine life. Try to go to Manoa Falls where you will be able to hike through lush rainforest to reach the stunning falls.

21.

Berlin, Germany

Berlin is another city considered as one of the safest travel destinations for solo travelers. It has an extensive and well-developed public transportation system, which includes buses, trams, and trains. This makes it easy for solo travelers to navigate the city safely and efficiently. There are also information centers, English-speaking staff, and well-marked tourist areas to help solo travelers. Visit the Brandenburg Gate, which is a symbol of German unity and history. Next, drop by the Berlin Wall Memorial to learn about the history of the Berlin Wall and its impact on the city. Explore a cluster of museums, including the Pergamon Museum and Neues Museum at the Museum Island. See the longest remaining stretch of the Berlin Wall, adorned with murals and art at the East Side Gallery.

20.

Seoul, South Korea

Seoul may also be one of your ideal destinations if you are traveling solo. It has an excellent public transportation system, including buses and an extensive subway network. South Korean culture places a strong emphasis on respect and politeness, which extends to their interactions with visitors, all contributing to a welcoming and safe environment for solo travelers. There are also surveillance cameras, well-lit streets, and a reliable emergency response system in place. Explore the grand Gyeongbokgung Palace with beautiful gardens and traditional architecture. Wander through the historic Bukchon Hanok Village where you will see well-preserved traditional Korean houses. Take a cable car or hike to the top of N Seoul Tower for panoramic views of Seoul. There are just so many things to do in Seoul, South Korea.

19.

Barcelona, Spain

Solo travelers will feel secure with the relatively low crime rate of Barcelona, Spain. Instances of serious crime targeting tourists are uncommon, which makes it a safe destination for those traveling solo. It is also a major tourist destination, and local authorities place a strong emphasis on the safety and security of visitors. You can easily see police presence in popular tourist areas. Marvel at the iconic Sagrada Familia basilica designed by Antoni Gaudí. Explore the colorful Park Güell with Gaudí's whimsical architecture and panoramic views of the city. You can then stroll along the La Rambla, a famous tree-lined street with street performers, shops, and cafes. Feel the historic vibe of Barri Gòtic (Gothic Quarter), located at the heart of Barcelona with narrow streets and medieval architecture.

18.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is renowned for its extensive network of bike lanes, and is often considered one of the most bike-friendly cities in the world. Solo travelers can easily explore the city on a bicycle. Known for its liberal and tolerant culture, the city embraces diversity, and locals are generally open-minded and accepting of different lifestyles, contributing to a welcoming atmosphere for solo travelers. Here, you can visit the Anne Frank House where you will learn about the life of Anne Frank and the history of the Holocaust. Admire the works of Vincent van Gogh in the Van Gogh Museum. Make sure that you try the Canal Cruise. Take a boat tour along Amsterdam's picturesque canals to see the city from a different perspective.

17.

Montreal, Canada

Montreal is another safe destination for solo travelers. It is a bilingual city, with both English and French widely spoken. Many locals are fluent in both languages, making it easier for solo travelers to communicate and seek assistance. Time is well-spent here, with its vast cultural and entertainment attractions, including festivals, museums, and vibrant neighborhoods. You can explore the Old Montreal (Vieux-Montreal), which is a historic district with cobblestone streets, shops, and cafes. Drop by Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and admire an extensive collection of art, from classical to contemporary. At Mount Royal Park, you can hike to the summit for panoramic views of the city or enjoy outdoor activities in the park. Don't miss Notre-Dame Basilica, which is known for its Gothic Revival architecture.

16.

Dubai, UAE

This city has a reputation for having low crime rates compared to many other international cities. It has a strict legal system with severe penalties for criminal activities, which contributes to a generally safe environment and a low tolerance for criminal behavior. It has a significant expatriate population, hence you can expect a welcoming environment for tourists. The city's residents are also accustomed to interacting with people from various cultures. Visit Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building and enjoy panoramic views of the city from the observation deck. Shop, dine, and explore attractions like the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo at the famous Dubai Mall. Walk along the waterfront, dine in trendy restaurants, and enjoy the modern architecture at the Dubai Marina. After a busy day, you can go to Jumeirah Beach and relax on the sandy shores or take a stroll along the beach promenade.

15.

Sydney, Australia

Sydney is another haven for solo travelers. With an extensive and reliable public transportation system, including buses, trains, and ferries, you will have an easy time navigating the city, without worrying much. The city is a major tourist destination, and it is equipped with tourist-friendly facilities and services. Information centers, signage in multiple languages, and English-speaking locals make it easy for solo travelers to get around. First stop for you will always be the iconic Sydney Opera House. Take a guided tour or attend a performance at this astounding architectural masterpiece. Next, walk or climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge for stunning views of the harbor and city. Relax on the famous sandy Bondi Beach or take a coastal walk to Coogee. You can also explore the Royal Botanic Garden with harbor views and diverse plant collections. Don't leave Sydney without visiting the Taronga Zoo where you will encounter native Australian wildlife and enjoy breathtaking views of the city.

14.

Vancouver, Canada

If you are looking for invaluable time to relax and unwind, then Vancouver may be a good choice. The place is known for its well-maintained parks, public spaces, and scenic landscapes. Popular areas like Stanley Park and the Seawall are clean, well-lit, and frequently patrolled, creating a safe environment for solo travelers. The city has a reliable and efficient public transportation system, including buses, SkyTrain, and SeaBus, so you don't need to worry much about navigating the city. Aside from the Stanley Park and the Seawall, you can experience the thrill of walking on a suspension bridge amidst the treetops at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. At the Grouse Mountain, you can take the Skyride and enjoy outdoor activities, including hiking and zip-lining. Browse through the public market, art galleries, and artisan shops at Granville Island. You can then visit Science World, an interactive science museum with engaging exhibits for all ages.

13.

Melbourne, Australia

There is a visible police presence in Melbourne, Australia, which makes it a safe place for residents and visitors alike. Solo travelers will see that there are well-maintained public spaces like parks and cultural precincts. Popular areas such as Federation Square and the Royal Botanic Gardens are clean, well-lit, and regularly patrolled by law enforcers, creating a safe environment for solo travelers. Getting lost is uncommon due to an extensive and reliable public transportation system in the city. Here, you can visit the Federation Square to experience cultural events, galleries, and restaurants. You can also stroll through the lush Royal Botanic Gardens and enjoy the serenity right at the heart of the city. At the Street Art in Hosier Lane, you can explore the vibrant street art scene in this famous laneway. You can then shop for fresh produce, local goods, and unique souvenirs in this historic Queen Victoria Market.

12.

Toronto, Canada

Toronto is one of the most multicultural cities in the world, and its residents are generally tolerant and welcoming. Solo travelers often find the atmosphere inclusive and friendly. Frequented areas such as Nathan Phillips Square and the waterfront are clean and well-lit, and there is always police visibility, thereby creating a safe environment. Here, you can enjoy panoramic views of the city from the iconic CN Tower. Explore the Royal Ontario Museum's diverse exhibits, from natural history to world cultures. Visit the Distillery District, where you can wander through the historic district with cobblestone streets, galleries, and cafes. Take a ferry to Toronto Islands for a peaceful escape and scenic views of the skyline. At the end of the day, you can go to High Park where you can relax in this large urban park, featuring walking trails, a zoo, and beautiful cherry blossoms in spring.

11.

Munich, Germany

Munich is also a good choice for solo travelers since it has an efficient and well-connected public transportation system, which makes it easy to navigate the city. Since it is a popular tourist destination, the city is well-equipped with tourist-friendly facilities and services. Information centers, signage in multiple languages, and helpful locals contribute to a positive experience for solo travelers. There is so much to do in Munich. It is famous for its beer gardens and social atmosphere. You can explore the Marienplatz, which is surrounded by historic buildings and the Glockenspiel clock tower. Next, visit the Nymphenburg Palace, a place with expansive gardens, and once the summer residence of the Bavarian monarchs. Relax at the English Garden (Englischer Garten), one of the world's largest urban parks, known for its meadows, water features, and beer gardens. Also, tour the Munich Residenz, the former royal palace, showcasing opulent rooms, courtyards, and museums.

10.

Vienna, Austria

Austria is a country with a strong rule of law and Vienna is among the cities where one can expect a safe atmosphere for solo travelers. The streets are well-lit, such that even during the night, pedestrians feel safe. There are also many places to visit. You can explore the magnificent Schönbrunn Palace and its gardens, which is another UNESCO World Heritage Site. Drop by St. Stephen's Cathedral (Stephansdom) and admire the iconic Gothic cathedral, located at the heart of Vienna. Visit the Belvedere Palace, a Baroque palace complex, housing an impressive art collection, including works by Gustav Klimt. Next, explore the former Hofburg Palace, now home of the Spanish Riding School, and the Austrian National Library. Don't forget to attend a performance at one of the world's leading opera houses, known for its stunning architecture.

9.

Helsinki, Finland

Another place that is safe for solo travelers is Helsinki, Finland. Like other European countries, law enforcement is strong and streets are always considered safe even at night. Here, you can explore the neoclassical architecture of the Senate Square, surrounded by important buildings like the Helsinki Cathedral. Admire the iconic Helsinki Cathedral, which is a Lutheran cathedral dominating the city skyline. Next, visit the Suomenlinna Sea Fortress, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and explore the fortifications, and enjoy panoramic views of the archipelago. Also discover the National Museum of Finland, where you will learn of Finland's history through exhibits on artifacts, art, and cultural heritage.

8.

Copenhagen, Denmark

One great place to visit if you're traveling solo is Copenhagen, Denmark. This city has a reputation for low crime rates compared to many other major cities. It also boasts of a professional law enforcement system. Here, you can stroll along the picturesque harbor of Nyhavn, known for its colorful buildings, cafes, and boat tours. Visit the iconic The Little Mermaid (Den Lille Havfrue) statue inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale. Thereafter, you can experience the world's second-oldest amusement park, known for its rides, games, and entertainment. Also, explore the Danish cultural history through exhibits on art, artifacts, and everyday life at the National Museum of Denmark. Climb the Round Tower (Rundetårn) for panoramic views of Copenhagen and visit the library and exhibition space. At the Rosenborg Castle, you can admire the Renaissance architecture and explore the royal collections, including the Crown Jewels.

7.

Oslo, Norway

In Oslo, Norway, you can expect a strong rule of law and a well-regulated legal system, contributing to a safe atmosphere. Oslo's streets are well-lit, contributing to a safe environment for pedestrians, even during the evening. The country's commitment to cleanliness and orderliness adds to the overall sense of safety. Visit the Vigeland Park, where you can explore the unique park featuring over 200 sculptures by artist Gustav Vigeland. Go to the Oslo Opera House, which is known for its architectural design and panoramic views from the rooftop. Discover the history of skiing and enjoy panoramic views of Oslo from the top of Holmenkollen Ski Museum and Jump Tower. Admire the exterior of The Royal Palace, the official residence of the Norwegian monarch, surrounded by beautiful gardens.

6.

Zurich, Switzerland

Add Zurich, Switzerland, to your list of the safest travel destinations for solo travelers. Explore the Old Town (Altstadt), with narrow cobblestone streets, medieval buildings, and charming squares. Enjoy a stroll along the shores of Lake Zurich, take a boat cruise, or simply relax with scenic views. Shop along Bahnhofstrasse one of the world's most exclusive shopping streets, featuring luxury boutiques and international brands. Discover Switzerland's cultural history at the Swiss National Museum through exhibits on artifacts, art, and everyday life. Also, hike up the Uetliberg Mountain for panoramic views of Zurich and the Swiss Alps.

5.

Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington consistently ranks as one of the safest cities globally with low crime rates, providing a secure environment for solo travelers. New Zealanders are known for their friendliness and helpfulness, contributing to a welcoming atmosphere for solo travelers. It also is known for low corruption levels, ensuring a well-governed and safe environment. You can visit the Te Papa Tongarewa, New Zealand's national museum, offering a diverse range of exhibits covering the country's art, history, and natural environment. Also, drop by Mount Victoria Lookout where you can enjoy panoramic views of Wellington, the harbor, and the surrounding landscapes from this popular viewpoint. Take a ride on the historic Wellington Cable Car for stunning views of the city and explore the Wellington Botanic Garden at the top. Don't miss the Weta Workshop, which is known for its special effects work on films like "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit."

4.

Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm is also one of the safest cities that can provide a secure environment whenever you are traveling solo. Stockholm's well-organized public spaces and efficient public services contribute to a sense of safety for tourists. Sweden, including Stockholm, places a strong emphasis on gender equality, making it a welcoming and a safe destination for solo female travelers. Explore the historic heart of Gamla Stan (Old Town) with cobblestone streets, colorful buildings, and the Royal Palace. Admire the well-preserved Vasa warship at the Vasa Museum, which sank in 1628 and was salvaged in the 20th century. Experience Swedish history and culture through historic buildings, traditional crafts, and a zoo, at the Skansen Open-Air Museum.

3.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik also ranks high in terms of the safest cities globally. You can easily go around this city without being anxious. Reykjavik's small size and tight-knit community contribute to a friendly and safe atmosphere for tourists. Violent crime is extremely rare in Reykjavik, adding to the overall sense of safety for solo travelers. Icelanders are also known for their friendliness and willingness to help, creating a welcoming environment for solo travelers. Visit the iconic Hallgrímskirkja church and take in panoramic views of Reykjavik from its observation tower. Visit the Perlan (The Pearl), a landmark building with a revolving restaurant and a viewing platform offering breathtaking views of the city. Also, explore the modern and distinctive architecture of the Harpa Concert Hall and cultural center. Learn about Iceland's history and culture through exhibits on Viking settlements, medieval manuscripts, and more at the National Museum of Iceland.

2.

Singapore City, Singapore

Singapore is considered one of the safest cities in the world, as crime is extremely rare here. The city-state is known for its strict law enforcement and effective legal system. Singapore has stringent laws and regulations, where justice is swift, deterring criminal activities. The streets are well-lit, well-patrolled, and equipped with surveillance cameras. Pedestrian areas are generally safe, even at night, contributing to a secure environment. You can visit Marina Bay Sands, the iconic hotel with an infinity pool, observation deck, and stunning views of the city skyline. At Gardens by the Bay, you can explore the futuristic Supertree Grove and visit the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest conservatories. Enjoy a leisurely stroll through lush greenery and visit the National Orchid Garden at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Drop by Sentosa Island too, a resort island with attractions like Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, and beautiful beaches.

1.

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo never fails to be regarded as the safest city for solo travelers. Violent crime is rare in Tokyo and incidents of theft are relatively low compared to many other major cities. Public areas in Tokyo are well-maintained as well and the city is known for its cleanliness. This contributes to an overall sense of safety for travelers, including solo tourists. Tokyo has an extensive and efficient public transportation system, which includes trains and buses. Solo travelers can navigate the city easily and safely using public transit. Tokyo's streets are well-lit, even at night, and well-maintained. Japanese culture also places a high value on politeness and respect for others contributing to a feeling of safety for solo travelers.

In Tokyo, you can visit Senso-ji Temple and Nakamise Shopping Street. Wander in Shibuya and experience the famous Shibuya Crossing, explore trendy streets, and visit Shibuya Center Street for shopping and dining. Discover Takeshita Street for quirky fashion, visit Meiji Shrine, and stroll through Yoyogi Park for a serene escape. Enjoy panoramic views of the city from Tokyo Tower. Consider visiting during the evening for breathtaking night scenes.

Time to travel solo

With all these safe travel destinations available for solo travelers, it's high time to pack up and get on that plane. These cities will give you the best travel experience, as you can be rest assured that the place is safe while you explore its wonders alone.