Outdoor adventures with family and friends will not be the same without a reliable roof top tent. When it comes to these tents, choosing the best one could spell the difference between a good night outdoor sleep and waking up with eye bags the following morning.

We have come up with a few of the best roof top tents for 2024. Grabbing one of these may be the key to a truly memorable outdoor adventure with friends and family.

1. ARB Series III Simpson Rooftop Tent

2. Guide Gear Full Size Truck Tent for Camping

3. Rightline Gear Truck Bed Tent

4. GoHimal Pickup Truck Tent

5. WISE MOOSE Truck Bed Tent

6. JoyTutus Pickup Truck Tent

7. GoHimal SUV Tent for Camping

8. Camp Toad Universal SUV Tent

9. Rooftop Tent, Hard Shell Overlander Tent with Ladder

10. Napier Sportz Truck Bed Camping Tent

11. TIMBER RIDGE 5 Person SUV Tent with Movie Screen

12. Napier Backroadz Truck Bed

13. Napier Backroadz Truck Tent

Here's an overview of the best roof top tents for 2024.

The ARB Series III Simpson Rooftop Tent and Annex Combo Kit will make you feel like you are simply sleeping at home, thanks to the 2.5-inch foam mattress that will keep you comfortable as you sleep. Another advantage is that you can easily mount it to the top of your car, allowing to sleep above-ground or enjoy storage space up from the ground. Getting up or down from the tent is easy with its retractable aluminum ladder.

With insect screens in place, mosquitos and bugs will not be able to enter, so you would have a worry-free night even if you have forgotten that insect-repellant. And, if you are ready to move to another spot, the bungee cords will make it easy for you to roll the tent up.

If it's ease and convenience you're looking for when outdoors, then the Guide Gear Full Size Truck Tent for Camping will come in handy. This tent made of polyester is super easy to set up. It only weights 11 lbs. but it comes with two storage pockets and gives you ample space inside. It comes with four poles, weather resistant polyester and full rainfly, ensuring you will stay dry outdoor.s

It could al fit most truck beds, so whether you own a Chevy, Ford, GMC, Nissan, or Toyota, you don't need to worry about a thing. Plus, the mesh windows allows for good ventilation and the sewn-in polyethylene flooring makes it a go-to buddy whenever you want to stay outdoors.

Convert any fave spot into a campsite with the Rightline Gear Truck Bed Tent. This water-resistant tent will not let you down as it promises to keep you comfortable off the ground while sleeping. There are two gear pockets that will be enough to hold personal items, a sky view vent for some star-gazing moments, a glow-in-the-dark zipper pulls to make it easy for you to see it even without any light, and there's an overhead lantern hook as well. It can comfortably sleep two persons, so you can always opt to go outdoors with a friend or a loved one.

Of course, setting it up is not a problem at all. The attachment points can be accessed from the outside and you do not need any step stool to set it up, as can easily set it up while standing on the ground.

The GoHimal Pickup Truck Tent is made of 210T polyester oxford, and comes with PU2000 water-proof coating, assuring you of an inner space that is always dry. With fiberglass poles supporting the tent, you can sleep well at night knowing that you have a strong and durable cover that can withstand even bad weather conditions.

Specifically designed for pickup trucks, it has a large entrance door and has three windows for ventilation. It also comes with one mesh bag and storage side pockets so as not to mess up your inner space. In addition, setting up is hassle-free since easy-to-follow instructions are included.

The WISE MOOSE Truck Bed Tent ensures that you stay dry and comfortable while enjoying the outdoors. You can easily turn any 6.3–6.5 ft pickup truck bed into your very own campsite. The tent provides ample space for two adults. It boasts of two layers of waterproof & wind resistant Oxford fabric too, making sure that you will stay dry all night even if it's raining cats and dogs outside.

The rain fly also allows fresh air in even during rainy days. With fiberglass poles, you can be assured of having a reliable roof top tent that could last for a long time.

If you will be going camping and a sudden downpour hits, you can rely on the JoyTutus Pickup Truck Tent, which has proven an excellent water-resistant performance, thanks to the 150D polyester oxford, with PU2000 water-proof coating. With three windows, one is for hunting and two for sightseeing. There are also four mesh bags in the tent to collect sundries easily. This ensures you enjoy a tidy inner space.

It was built to easily fit various makes of pickup trucks and it comes with an easy-to-follow user guide so that you could set it up without a problem.

The GoHimal SUV Tent for Camping offers superior weather protection at any time of the day and during any season. You heard it right, whether you would go camping during the peak hot summer nights, or would opt to do it when temperatures drop during winter, this tent will not let you down. It boasts of 210T polyester fabric and with a PU3000mm coating, that will keep you dry and comfy regardless of weather conditions, including heavy downpour.

And, it does not only sleep two, but could accommodate more campers. With multiple pockets on the tent, you would be able to store camping gear and personal belongings properly, keeping the inner space tidy. It was also built to make installation easy for you so there really is a need to worry when you go camping with the GoHimal waterproof tent.

Owners with hatchbacks, SUVs or minivans in the garage will enjoy the Camp Toad Universal SUV Tent. The design conforms to these types of vehicles, making it the ideal choice for car owners with such kinds of vehicles. The tent is made of high-quality materials, designed to withstand elements of nature, and keep you dry and protected.

You can bring along three more adults for that outdoor adventure and you would have no worries, since it can sleep four. It si also ideal for families and friends. And, with regards to setting it up, it has a user-friendly attachment system, which allows you to easily secure it to your SUV, hatchback or minivan.

The Rooftop Tent, Hard Shell Overlander Tent with Ladder may be what you need if you want a roof top tent that can accommodate two to three adults. No worries about the quality since it is made of 600D waterproof Oxford fabric and PU waterproof coating. It is fairly easy to set up, allowing you to enjoy an off-the-road adventure without getting anxious about rocks, mud and creepy crawlies. It will also keep you secure from weather conditions, giving you a safe and comfortable sleep outdoors, especially with its 2.36" thick high-density foam mattress.

With a stainless steel frame, you can rest assured that it can resist heavy storms and rain. Camping outdoors will be fun with the Hard Shell Overlander Tent.

The Napier Sportz Truck Bed Camping Tent provides comfort as well as ease to any outdoor adventurer. It can sleep two adults, with a truly ample headroom. It also has well-place windows to give you good ventilation while enjoying quality time outdoors. It boasts of a full rainfly, tape-seamed bathtub flooring, storm flaps on both door and windows. Getting things in and out of the tent is very easy with its cab-access panel. With instructions printed on the carry-bag, there is no fear of losing a user guide or a manual. Pole-pieces are color-coded, allowing you to fit them together seamlessly.

The special features on this tent like its gear loft, gear pockets, and lantern holder makes it an ideal companion when you plan your outdoor adventures.

The TIMBER RIDGE 5 Person SUV Tent with Movie Screen may be the ideal tent for those who wish to do outdoor adventures with more friends or family. This highly-durable and sturdy tent that could easily be attached to your SUV without a problem and can accommodate five adults. There is also an extra sleeping and storage space, and a connection to power outlets to keep your devices charged. The tent's height allows you to stand when changing your clothes. There are also two mesh bags inside the tent where you can easily store debris and keep the area clean.

For those who would go camping with kids, the extra movie screen will surely come in handy. With its waterproof coating and durable polyester taffeta, you can rest assured you would have a dry, comfortable and hassle-free time outdoors.

The Napier Backroadz Truck Bed will be up in just 10 minutes, and the same hassle-free process would be required to pack it up. This tent can give ample sleeping space for two. Enjoy some privacy with a full rainfly and storm flaps on the windows. The tent was built to be extra secure and durable.

It is made of strong waterproof polyester taffeta with 1000mm PU coating. The tent boasts of expert stitching that keeps the elements out in style. In addition, your belongings are all safe, dry & clean.

Like other Napier tents, the Napier Backroadz Truck Tent is also very easy to setup, something you can do in just 10 minutes. The color-coded pole system enables you to set it up with ease. It has an 800mm PU waterproof material coating, has a full rainfly with taped seams and also zippered storm flaps in windows, door and vents. It also has full tape-seamed bathtub floor that ensures cleanliness and also keeps you dry from the elements.

The truck bed tent, which has an almost 5' of headroom includes 1 large door, 2 side windows, a gear loft and lantern holder. You can assured of rain not getting through the tent since it is made with a durable, high-quality polyester taffeta tent material to keep water out.

Time to Conquer the Great Outdoors

Choosing the best roof top tent for 2024 is a must, especially if you have already gotten everything scheduled for the following year. These tents will ensure that you will have a good time conquering the great outdoors with your friends and family.