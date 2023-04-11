KEY POINTS A homeless man attacked a family after being given food at a Seattle public park

A 69-year-old man who got stabbed was rushed to the Harborview Medical Center

A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Leticia Martinez

A 69-year-old man is now recovering at a Seattle hospital after getting stabbed by a homeless man at a public park Sunday.

The incident happened near The Center for Wooden Boats at Lake Union Park in the South Lake Union neighborhood, according to Komo News.

One family member, Leila Perez, said their family was at the park to celebrate a birthday. At some point, they handed food to two men they believed were homeless.

However, one of the men began attacking her family for no reason.

"He got my brother down, and he was kicking him in the ribs, so my son got on top of him and was pulling him off. I heard screaming, I saw a knife in somebody's face," Perez recounted.

During the skirmish, an old man, who was not identified, got stabbed. Responding Seattle fire crews rushed the 69-year-old victim to the Harborview Medical Center. He is now in stable condition.

Seattle police also arrived at the scene and arrested the homeless suspect. The man, whose identity was not revealed, is facing charges of assault and harassment.

The assailant was scheduled to appear before a court on Monday.

Authorities added that a second victim got hurt from the attack but had non-life-threatening injuries.

"For me, it's just like a reality check. I think we have to be a little bit more aware," Perez stated. "It makes it hard - this is an open park, we've been coming here for over 20 years."

In related news, the man who went to a Seattle Mariners game with Leticia Martinez before the latter went missing has been arrested.

Brett Michael Gitchel was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the first-degree and first-degree kidnapping for allegedly attempting to strangle Martinez's son, according to King 5 News.

Moreover, Gitchel also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second-degree, first-degree theft and second-degree arson for trying to burn down Martinez's car.

Martinez was last seen at T-Mobile Park for the Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians game on Mar. 31, according to the Seattle Police Department.