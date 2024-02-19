KEY POINTS The $399 "Trump Sneakers" have been sold out, as per a new website featuring the sneaker line

Aside from the hefty fine, Trump has also been barred from engaging in business in New York for 3 years

Trump's hush money case trial will begin on March 25

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new sneaker line over the weekend, a day after a New York judge slapped him and his companies with a $355 million fine for fraudulently inflating the values of his many properties.

Dubbed as the "never surrender high-top sneaker," the golden sneakers are sold at a pre-order price of $399, according to the new website that features the sneaker line and other products. Being "super limited" with only 1,000 pairs available, there are at least 10 pairs that have been randomly autographed by the business mogul. The golden sneakers have since been sold out, as per the website.

The Republican presidential frontrunner unveiled the "Trump Sneakers" at the Sneaker Con in Philadelphia Saturday, saying the sneaker line was "something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's going to be a big success," as per CNN.

There are two other sneakers available for purchase, the T-Red Wave and POTUS 45, at $199 each. The website also sells perfumes at $99 each on pre-order.

Trump's new sneaker line was launched a day after Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his business entities to pay nearly $355 million in a civil fraud case that shocked the businessman's financial empire and dealt a heavy blow to his political dreams.

The 45th U.S. president isn't the only one suffering a legal blow as his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, were ordered to pay $4 million each after Judge Engoron found them liable in multiple counts of fraud.

Aside from the hefty punishment, Trump has also been barred from engaging in business in New York for three years. The GOP presidential candidate has said a business-related ban would be similar to a "corporate death penalty."

Meanwhile, Trump has another legal fight ahead as he is set to face trial starting March 25 in a criminal case that involves his alleged hush money payments to two women who said they had affairs with him.