A recent Monmouth University poll has shed light on growing concerns among American voters regarding the health and stamina of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The survey reported that nearly half of voters believe Biden could be replaced as the Democratic nominee in the upcoming 2024 election due to worries over his health. According to the poll, only 32% of respondents showed confidence in President Biden's physical fitness to serve another four years in office.

This marks a substantial decline from 2020, when over 50% of voters believed Biden had the stamina to be president. Speculation about Biden's mental health escalated following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, which labeled the president's memory as "poor" and raised concerns about his ability to handle classified documents.

The poll disclosed that 51% of voters were confident in the mental capacity and physical stamina of Trump. However, the survey also highlighted that about one-third of respondents could picture Trump being replaced as the Republican nominee, citing his extensive legal troubles as a factor.

The results reflect a expansive trend of shifting voter perceptions since the last presidential election. In 2020, just 45% of voters were confident in Trump's stamina, while over half expressed confidence in Biden's ability to serve as president. However, the current poll shows a reversal of this trend, with Biden facing skepticism about his fitness for office.

The poll also mentioned generational differences in voter perceptions. While respondents in the same age bracket as both candidates expressed similar levels of confidence in their stamina, younger voters shared different perceptions. A majority of respondents under the age of 70 affirmed more confidence in Trump's stamina than Biden's, suggesting that age and health concerns could play a huge role in shaping voter preferences in the upcoming election.

The findings have led to speculation about potential replacements for both candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris' recent statement asserting readiness to serve has instigated speculation that Democrats may consider alternative candidates to Biden in 2024. Meanwhile, several Democrat politicians, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Harris have been floated as potential replacements for Biden.

Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said that the survey results reflect Biden's negative perception compared to Trump regarding age and health. He noted that younger voters have different perceptions of the two candidates, which could influence their voting decisions in the upcoming election.

The latest poll tracking the presidential election, released Friday by The Economist, shows Trump leading Biden 45%-43%.