Al Pacino's filmography attests to his longevity and his tremendous acting accolades. Understandably, this Hollywood heavyweight has accumulated a fortune commensurate with his accomplishments after a career that has dominated screens for years.

And, it looks like the 83-year-old has no plans to slow down. Pacino recently teamed up with Dan Stevens for a horror movie called "The Ritual," which will be released in 2025.

Furthermore, Pacino's unusual Best Picture Oscar announcement generated discussion online, as it turned into a memorable, if contentious, moment. At the 2024 Oscars, Pacino abandoned the custom of revealing each contender in advance, confusing spectators and igniting debate. While some laughed it off, others thought it was rude. There was a heated internet argument about whether Pacino simply forgot or if the producer was trying to create drama. Later, Pacino acknowledged that he had carried out the producer's directions, cementing the surprising turn of events as a contentious Oscars moment.

His personal life was also in the news recently, after it was reported in September that Pacino and his ex-partner, Noor Alfallah, were at odds about Roman, their son, and child custody. Fortunately, they were able to come to a deal outside of court, wherein Pacino shared legal custody and visiting privileges while the mother was granted primary custody.

Al Pacino's rise to stardom

Pacino was born on April 25, 1940, in East Harlem, Manhattan. His parents divorced when he was only two.

Pacino's ascent to Hollywood aristocracy was accomplished via a traditional New York City hustle rather than a red-carpet event. Young Pacino practiced acting on stage, perfecting his technique, driven by a love for the role that was stronger than a Times Square billboard. His passion glistened in the footlights, enthralling spectators even before his name became well-known.

Then, in 1972, destiny had a say. When "The Godfather" arrived, Pacino's portrayal of the moody Michael Corleone made him a household name. Coincidentally, his grandparents came from the Italian town of Corleone in Sicily.

He was thrown into the Hollywood stratosphere by an offer he couldn't refuse. Pacino, though, wasn't one to sit back and take it all in. He changed to fit every position like a chameleon.

Al Pacino net worth

Pacino's bank account has grown significantly as a result of his outstanding performances, which have also cemented his position in movie history. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he will be worth an impressive $120 million by 2024. This remarkable amount is the result of his performing prowess as well as his production and directing endeavors. Not bad for a young person who began by working hard on the New York stage.

How much did Pacino make from his movies?

It's still unclear how much money Al Pacino made exactly for playing Tony Montana in "Scarface." Even if his income isn't known to the general public, we can estimate rather well. It's logical to assume Pacino wasn't working for peanuts given the film's budget and his popularity as a rising star at the time. He most certainly received a salary in the low millions, maybe with a performance-based incentive. This seems sense, given that Scarface became become a cult classic.

The trend of Pacino's pay throughout the course of his career is also worth observing. Scarface's biography is sparse, but we do know that at the time, he was charging over $500,000 for each picture.

Pacino's Godfather payoff tale is akin to a Hollywood film noir tale of rags to wealth. This young, unknown actor had a salary of only $35,000 for his debut film in 1972 (that's not too bad, considering it's now worth $253,000).

However, by the time of the sequel, Pacino's star power was evident. His salary skyrocketed to a staggering $500,000 (about $3.18 million in today's dollars), and he even struck a great arrangement receiving a portion of the movie's earnings, which probably brought in millions more. By the end of the Godfather trilogy, Pacino had established himself as a major Hollywood star.

Pacino's career path is a fantastic illustration of how talent and hard effort can pay dividends. He spent years honing his acting skills on the New York stage before becoming well-known overnight. Although "The Godfather" in 1972 was Pacino's breakthrough performance, he never stopped pushing himself. Like a true actor, he can alter his appearance and acting technique entirely for each part. His unquestionable talent and effort have made him a major Hollywood celebrity. His remarkable wealth indicates his sustained success, but the true gems are the remarkable personalities he has developed for the movie.

Pacino also has a multi-year deal with HBO, which adds $10 million to his account for any film he makes for the network.