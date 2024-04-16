Bollywood actors in the glittering world of Indian cinema are akin to royalty. They may not be as well-known as some Hollywood stars, but their bank accounts can give the latter a run for their, well, money. These celebrities earn enormous sums of money via ads and wise investments in addition to their millions from films.

Among the dazzling stars, Shah Rukh Khan, popularly referred to as King Khan or Badshah of Bollywood is a well-liked superstar and business mogul aside from being an actor. According to reports, his success in movies, endorsement deals, and astute investments have made him the fourth richest actor in the world. Let's explore his empire in more detail.

Net worth

Khan is reportedly sitting on a total net worth of $770 million, which makes him a major player not just in Bollywood, but also globally. Khan's net worth skyrocketed after the success of his three blockbuster films, "Jawan," "Pathaan," and "Dunki," all of which were released in the year 2023. While his overall net worth isn't confirmed yet, reports suggest his earnings from one of these films alone could be a staggering $29 million, as per a Forbes report.

Khan's acting fees are a testament to his star power. He is known to charge Rs. 150-250 crore per film, which translates to $17-29 million. But for his latest blockbuster, "Pathaan," Khan opted for a different approach. He ditched the upfront payment and gambled on a 60% share of the film's total profits -- a bold move that proved to be a golden touch, earning him a reported haul of $23 million.

Beyond the screen

Khan is a commercial tycoon on top of being the box office king. Red Chillies Entertainment, a hugely successful production company he co-owns with his wife Gauri Khan, is his largest endeavor. It is believed that Red Chillies generates an astounding $60 million in revenue annually. And that's not all! By making investments in and holding shares in promising firms like Byju's and Kidzania, Khan has further diversified his holdings.

IPL team owner

Khan has enormous riches that goes well beyond the silver screen and isn't limited to the film business. His co-ownership of the cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) accounts for a sizeable chunk of his impressive net worth. The interesting aspect is this: Not only is KKR the third most valued team in the Indian Premier League -- a professional Twenty20 cricket league in India -- but it's also a billion-dollar powerhouse! Khan isn't the only owner, though. Via his production firm, he co-owns the team with actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse.

Real estate empire

Khan has expanded his horizons beyond acting and become a respected figure in the business world, particularly in real estate. Mannat, his Mumbai residence, is valued at an amazing INR 200 crore (around $28 million), is his most valuable asset. Originally known as Villa Vienna, it now serves as a testament to his amazing career achievements. In addition to Mannat, he also has a lavish mansion on London's exclusive Park Lane and another opulent hideaway in Dubai named Jannat, which translates to "paradise" and features a shoreline.

Rising from humble origins, Khan forged his route to success at his own pace. In addition to his multiple roles as a skilled actor and shrewd businessman, he also is a loving husband to his wife Gauri and three children -- Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

His fame goes much beyond just being a successful businessman. Khan's extraordinary wit and wisdom have won him the respect of thousands of people worldwide, resulting in the growth of a sizable fan following.