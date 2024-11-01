A Birmingham Baptist church is targeting Black voters with a sign calling those who plan to vote for Trump "ignorant stupid negroes."

"Attention to all blacks who plan to vote for Trump," the sign outside New Era Baptist Church reads, "you are an ignorant stupid negro." The other side says, "Warning African Americans: A vote for Trump will put Blacks back to picking cotton."

Pastor Michael Jordan, who has led the church 32 years, is responsible for the sign. He views his role as pastor as "a watchman," which compels him to "take a stand."

"This is my ministry," he told AL. "This is my calling."

Jordan and his church sign have garnered attention in the past. Leading up to the 2020 election, the sign read "A black vote for Trump is mental illness," on one side and, "A white vote for Trump is pure racism," on the other.

Local Trump supporters expressed opposition, including, Daxton Kirk, who told WZDX he reached out to city officials regarding the sign.

"You should not be able to come into a building and feel like you are hated or diversified just because you came here to worship the Lord," Kirk said.

Pastor Jordan defended his stance, explaining "God motivates me to take a stand stand for what's right," encouraging critics to "Read the Bible and look in the White House. If they call me a racist, look in the White House."

The sign's current iteration has attracted condemnation from Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who implied the sign "threatens, intimidates and insults" voters.

Churches are supposed to spread the Gospel, offer messages of God's love, and share the life of Christ, not threaten, intimidate, and insult those who exercise their right to vote and support the candidate that is best for them. Those responsible for this sign should be ashamed. https://t.co/fBlVTK7vhn — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) October 31, 2024

Recent incidents of racist commentary associated with the Trump campaign have contributed to polarization among voters as the nation enters the final week of a contentious presidential election.