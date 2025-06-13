It finally happened: BTS is back. In a moment that brought tears, screams, and global trending hashtags, all seven members of the iconic K-pop group reunited in public for the first time in years, just one week before their official return.

The reunion took place at j-hope's solo concert in Seoul, part of FESTA 2025, BTS's annual celebration with fans. ARMY around the world had been holding their breath for a full group moment, and this week delivered just that—with a sprinkle of magic, nostalgia, and surprise performances.

J-Hope, who was discharged earlier this year, has been promoting his new solo material with a series of live shows in Korea. The concert was anything but ordinary. Fans spotted Jin, RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and—most notably—Suga among the crowd, dancing, waving, and singing along. It was the first time all seven BTS members were seen together in public since their military enlistments began in 2022.

Suga's appearance was particularly emotional. Unlike the others, he served as a public service worker due to a prior injury and had maintained a low profile throughout his duty. His return to the public eye marks the final chapter in the group's military hiatus.

From Uniforms to Microphones

Jin was the first to be discharged in December 2023, quickly followed by J-Hope. Over the following months, V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook completed their mandatory service, with Suga scheduled to wrap up his duties officially on Friday, June 20, 2025. That date marks a historic moment: all BTS members will be officially done with military service.

Although HYBE and BigHit Music have not confirmed any specific comeback plans, the group's presence at FESTA 2025 has fueled speculation that a group project or world tour could be announced in the coming weeks. Until now, Jin and J-Hope are the only two confirmed to be working on individual promotions.

But the moment that truly stunned fans was when Jungkook and Jin joined J-Hope on stage for a surprise mini performance. The energy in the venue was electric as the three stars embraced and performed a short medley of BTS classics and solo tracks. Fans screamed, cried, and chanted in unison—a sound not heard since BTS paused group activities in 2022.

ARMY Reacts

Social media exploded with hashtags like #BTSisBack, #SugaReturns, and #OT7Reunion, with fans posting videos of the members interacting from the stands and clips of the surprise performance. Many noted that the unity among the members felt stronger than ever.

"I've waited three years for this moment. Seeing Suga with the boys again... I can't stop crying," wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, "The fact they all showed up for Hobi's concert tells you everything you need to know about their brotherhood."

In recent months, some online critics questioned whether BTS would return as a full group following individual controversies, including debates over Suga's exemption from active military duty. But if this week proved anything, it's that BTS remains a tight-knit unit with unmatched star power—and ARMY has their backs, no matter what.

What's Next?

While the official post-service comeback date is still under wraps, FESTA 2025 and this powerful reunion have made one thing clear: BTS is gearing up for a new era. With their 12th anniversary now behind them and military duties nearly complete, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated returns in music history.

Stay tuned. The kings of K-pop are coming back.

