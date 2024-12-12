Not to be outdone by big-tech rival Meta, Amazon plans to donate $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's Inaugural Fund, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon and has been at odds with Trump in the past, is the latest tech mogul to jump aboard the Trump train before his second term in office.

After Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly made the same million-dollar donation to Trump's inauguration party fund, Amazon decided to follow suit.

Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, is among many tech billionaires to seek better relations with the second Trump administration. He is expected to meet with Trump in the near future.

Bezos drew criticism for the newspaper's decision not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential race in which Trump soundly defeated Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris.

He and Trump spoke over the summer following the first assassination attempt on the then-candidate in Butler, Pa. Bezos publicly praised Trump at the time for his heroism.