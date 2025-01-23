Amazon Closing Quebec Operations After Workers At Warehouse Unionize
A union official accused the online retail giant of closing the seven facilities to curb unionizing efforts in the province
Amazon said it will close seven of its warehouses in Quebec as a Canadian union that unionized a facility in a suburb of Montreal accused the online retail giant of trying to cut off organizing efforts in the province, according to a report.
The closings will result in about 1,700 full-time workers being laid off, the Associated Press reported.
Amazon said it will employ third-party companies to deliver packages.
"This decision wasn't made lightly, and we're offering impacted employees a package that includes up to 14 weeks' pay after facilities close and transitional benefits, like job placement resources," Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait said in a statement, the AP reported.
She said the decision was made after a "recent review" of the company's operations in the province, the AP said.
In May, roughly 240 workers at an Amazon warehouse in Laval, a suburb of Montreal, unionized, becoming the first of the online retailer's Canadian warehouses to do so.
Amazon challenged the unionization but it was rejected by a provincial labor tribunal.
The president of the union that organized the warehouse in Laval said she has "no doubt" that the closings were part of an anti-union campaign.
"Since the beginning of our campaign three years ago, Amazon has done everything to prevent unionization of its employees: fear campaign, anti-union messages, challenging the Labor Code, disguised layoffs," CSN President Caroline Senneville said.
