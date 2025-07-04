Veterans today face a claims process that looks nothing like it did decades ago. What was once a straightforward path to benefits has transformed into a medically and legally intricate system. For many veterans, it is simply too complex to navigate alone. According to Eric Gang, founder of Gang & Associates, this evolution in the law requires a corresponding shift in how we think about legal support for veterans.

Gang's legal career spans more than 25 years, much of which has focused on fighting for disabled veterans. During that time, he has seen the legal landscape transform, particularly after two landmark changes. In 2007, a law dating back to the Civil War, one that limited attorney fees to $10, was repealed. Then, in 2017, the Appeals Modernization Act overhauled the entire structure of the claims process, replacing a framework that had been in place since the 1930s.

"Today's cases are not just about a sore knee or a broken bone," Gang explains. "We are dealing with complex exposures like Agent Orange and burn pits, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and connecting those conditions to military service is scientifically and legally challenging."

While veterans have access to a range of free services, including assistance from state-run veterans departments and nonprofit service organizations like the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans, Gang says these options don't always go far enough. "Ninety percent of claims can be handled without a lawyer," he says. "But the remaining ten percent? Those require legal expertise, and often, serious financial investment."

That investment is where Gang & Associates steps in. The firm often fronts the cost for expert witnesses and medical evaluations, expenses that can total tens of thousands of dollars. "We don't charge interest. We don't take commission," Gang says. "If we win the case, we recover our costs. If we lose, the veteran owes nothing."

Gang emphasizes that his firm doesn't compete with free resources; they complement them. "We always encourage veterans to start with free help," he says. "If that works, great. But if it doesn't, and you have a difficult case, that's when legal professionals like us come in."

But the landscape is increasingly crowded with unaccredited individuals offering paid services for tasks that are often free elsewhere. Gang calls these individuals and companies "claim sharks", non-lawyers who exploit legal loopholes to charge veterans exorbitant fees for filing basic claims. These entities often avoid VA accreditation because being accredited would prevent them from charging for initial claims, a stage at which federal law prohibits fees.

"Accreditation is not hard," Gang says. "There's a test that can be passed by attending some lectures and doing some reading. But they avoid it because once they are accredited, they can't charge for the simple stuff."

Even more concerning, says Gang, is the lack of federal enforcement. While charging fees for initial claims remains illegal, the criminal penalties are stripped away, leaving the law toothless. Some companies, buoyed by millions in lobbying dollars, are pushing to legalize their practices at the state level and even prepare to go public with nine-figure revenues.

"These outfits are raking in money doing what service organizations do for free," Gang says. "And it's the veterans who suffer, especially those who are older, homeless, or mentally ill and vulnerable to deceptive marketing."

Gang believes the solution lies in professionalization, regulation, and, crucially, education. His firm regularly publishes legal updates for service officers nationwide and supports their role in the ecosystem. But he also wants organizations to recognize when a case exceeds their capacity. "You can't go to federal court without a lawyer," he says. "You can't hire expert witnesses without funding. And you can't win complex cases without both."

One of Gang's clients, a Vietnam-era veteran, suffered from a brain tumor allegedly caused by contaminated water exposure at a Marine Corps base. The VA denied his claim. Gang hired several experts and secured a huge amount in back pay. In another case, a Korean War veteran's widow received a significant amount after Gang proved a decades-old autoimmune disease was service-connected, a conclusion only reached through expert dental and medical analysis. "These veterans would have received nothing without legal intervention," Gang says.

The firm's model, risking its own capital without charging interest, sets it apart in a field where many others charge compounding rates or demand payment upfront. "We have skin in the game," Gang says. "That's what advocacy should look like."

At the heart of Gang's message is a call to reframe the public perception of lawyers. "Not every lawyer is a predator. We are not all the same," he says. "We are not here to take from veterans, we are here to fight for the cases no one else can win."

His advice to veterans is simple: "Start with the free services. They are great. But if they don't work, don't give up. Find a licensed, accredited attorney who knows this field and is willing to fight for you the right way."

The law has changed. The system is more complex. And while free help remains essential, Gang & Associates believes it's time to acknowledge the indispensable role of skilled, ethical lawyers, especially when the stakes couldn't be higher.