Amazon MGM Studios will take over creative control of the James Bond franchise from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson.

The three announced Thursday that they had formed a joint venture to house the Bond intellectual property rights, and they will remain co-owners of the superspy's 60-year-old franchise, but Amazon will gain creative control.

And Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and CEO, wasted no time Thursday in the search for the next 007.

"Who'd you pick as the next Bond?" he asked on X.

Who’d you pick as the next Bond? pic.twitter.com/u7nBaRROlf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 20, 2025

Amazon takes over the wildly successful franchise after Daniel Craig stepped aside as the martini-swilling British secret agent following 2021's "No Time to Die."

"Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment," Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said.

"We are honored to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world," he added.

Broccoli said she has dedicated her life to "maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy" given to her and her stepbrother, Wilson, by their father, Cubby Broccoli.

"I have had the honor of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects," Broccoli said.

Amazon in 2022 bought MGM and with it acquired the Bond franchise along with the studio's vast movie and TV show catalog.