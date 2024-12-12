Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Is The Latest Tech Titan To Travel To Meet Trump
The visit comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently visited the President-elect at his Florida estate
President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday morning that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will meet with him next week, presumable at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
He made the announcement in a live interview from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Trump was there to ring the opening bell after being named Time's Person of the Year.
Bezos would be the latest tech titan to meet with Trump in the weeks leading up to his new administration.
Tesla, SpaceX and X owner Elon Musk has spent considerable time with Trump since the election after campaigning for him over the summer and fall.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Mar-a-Lago last week for dinner. He later donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund.
Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, did not allow the paper's left-leaning editorial board to make an endorsement ahead of the presidential election. The paper had planned to back Vice President Kamala Haris in the race.
Trump had often bashed Bezos and Amazon during his first term in the White House.
Representatives for Bezos, who also owns the rocket company Blue Origin could not be immediately reached for comment, Reuters reported.
