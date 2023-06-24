KEY POINTS Amber Heard made an appearance at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy Friday

She walked the red carpet for the premiere of her film "In the Fire" at the film festival Saturday

Heard said "In the Fire" is a "beautiful" movie about "love"

Amber Heard just made her first appearance at a red carpet event since losing her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On Saturday, the "Aquaman" star attended the premiere of her new film, "In the Fire," at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy, People reported. It marked her first appearance promoting a movie since her and Depp's televised trial came to an end one year ago.

During the premiere, she walked the red carpet in a black caped maxi dress with a belt across the waist. She styled her locks in tight curls and wore bold red lipstick.

She was joined by "In the Fire" director Conor Allyn and her co-star Eduardo Noriega.

A day before the premiere, Heard was photographed at the film festival laughing and chatting with friends, cast and crew members from the supernatural thriller, which finished filming months before her trial began in April 2022.

In snaps obtained by Page Six, the 37-year-old actress looked radiant Friday in a white T-shirt and a matching wraparound skirt. She completed her look with a pair of black pumps and bold red lipstick and styled her hair in loose curls.

Heard spoke about "In the Fire" during an interview with People at Saturday's premiere. According to the actress, the project is about "love."

"It's a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love. It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has," Heard said. "I don't want to sound cheesy about it, but it's a movie about love."

In the film, she plays a "pioneering psychiatrist who sets out to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry is not yet a respected science," according to a press release.

"Set in 1899, the film follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist as she arrives on a rich farm in Colombia after being called to solve the case of a disturbed child following increasingly insistent accusations that the child is the devil," the synopsis read.

"While the woman tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her 'cure' becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself," it continued.

The premiere comes a little more than a year after a jury ruled on June 1, 2022, that Heard defamed Depp in a 2018 op-ed about sexual violence and ordered her to pay the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Heard, however, won one of her three defamation counterclaims against Depp and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Heard initially notified a Virginia court that she will appeal the $10.35 million judgment. However, she eventually decided to settle and pay Depp $1 million.

In a post on Instagram, Heard said that her decision was "not an act of concession," noting that she has "made no admission" to any allegations against her.

Depp made an appearance at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival last month for the premiere of his movie, "Jeanne du Barry," his first leading film role in years.

The actor received a seven-minute standing ovation after the premiere, leaving him emotional.