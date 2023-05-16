KEY POINTS Johnny Depp arrived at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his movie "Jeanne du Barry"

Several fans and supporters waited for Depp, and he received a standing ovation when he entered the Palais

A clip from the premiere showed Depp looking emotional seeing the fans' response to his new film

Johnny Depp got teary-eyed for the warm support he received from his fans and supporters at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Depp made his first leading film role in years in "Jeanne du Barry" following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, which stalled his Hollywood career. He arrived at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with his fans gathered along the Croisette, cheering and snapping photos of him.

Depp sported a black suit, a slicked-back ponytail, and tinted purple shades when he exited his black car. Fans squealed, with many extending photos for him to sign, Variety reported.

Some reportedly screamed, "Johnny, Johnny, Johnny." One young woman said, "We support you," to get his attention.

Depp's arrival inside the theater was reportedly greeted with stony silence. However, when he entered the Palais, the audience welcomed him with a roaring ovation.

Variety shared a video when the audience was giving Depp's film a seven-minute standing ovation, and he looked emotional while clapping with them. At one point, he nearly covers his face before hugging director Maïwenn. Depp turned around and bowed down at the people as they continued clapping their hands.

Johnny Depp is teary-eyed as "Jeanne du Barry" receives a seven-minute standing ovation following its premiere at #Cannes2023. https://t.co/vCSwNkhYVL pic.twitter.com/NAigHMBwny — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

The video received several responses, with many expressing how happy they were for Depp.

"Omg, I love every single moment of this day for him. Bravo, Johnny Depp!!" one commented. Another added, "And bravo Maiwenn, what a woman! Very happy for both of them, both full of talent, both creating powerful art."

"I'm ecstatic...my hero looks so happy!!!" a third user wrote with a red heart emoji. A fourth commenter opined, "Well deserved! Bravo!"

"He rightfully so deserves to be teary-eyed after all he's been through, and he absolutely deserves this kind of love, support and a standing ovation this long," another fan said.

Variety noted that Depp remained a controversial figure, with some Hollywood studios still wary of working with him again due to his personal issues. However, he received an enthusiastic reception at the Cannes Festival. Fans who spoke with Variety said they didn't pay attention to the Heard trial.

One who traveled from Switzerland booked a ticket to the premiere of "Jeanne du Barry" and other Cannes screenings. She said she and her friends didn't discuss his legal battle, and she was not interested in personal stories.

Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux also showed his support for Depp. Earlier in the festival, Fremaux said, "I care about Johnny Depp as an actor."

Last year, Depp won the defamation case against Heard in Virginia. The "Aquaman" star filed for appeal but eventually decided to settle and pay $1 million, which was far less than the jury verdict requiring her to pay more than $8 million in damages, according to The New York Times.

"After a great deal of deliberation, I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia," Heard wrote on Instagram. "It's important for me to say that I never chose this."

"This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward," she concluded.