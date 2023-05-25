KEY POINTS Lily-Rose said she's super happy and excited for her dad, Johnny Depp

She added that it was so awesome that they got to do projects they were super proud of

She also received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival for "The Idol"

Lily-Rose Depp was very happy for her dad Johnny Depp after receiving a standing ovation for his new film "Jeanne du Barry" at the Cannes Film Festival.

Lily-Rose made a rare comment about her dad in a virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight Tuesday. She's also at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of Frace, where Johnny's film "Jeanne du Barry" marked the opening of the annual event.

"Jeanne du Barry" marks Johny's first leading role following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. During the opening of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Depp was welcomed with a seven-minute standing ovation.

"I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," Lily-Rose told ET while gushing over her dad. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."

In the video shared by Variety on Twitter, Depp was emotional when the audience gave him a standing ovation; he was teary-eyed while clapping with them. At one point, he nearly covered his face before hugging director Maïwenn.

Depp's fans were very happy to see him on the big screen again. At the 2023 Films Cannes Festival press conference for the fest's opening night film, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star spoke about feeling boycotted by Hollywood and why he no longer felt the same at present.

"Did I feel a boycott by Hollywood? Well, you'd have to not have a pulse to feel at that point, 'None of this is happening, it's just a weird joke, or I have been asleep for 35 years,'" Depp said. "Of course, when you're asked to resign from a film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of kind of vowels and consonants floating in the air, you feel a boycott."

He continued, "Do I feel a boycott now? No, not at all. I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about Hollywood."

Johnny's daughter also received a standing ovation following the screening of the first episode of her and The Weeknd's (Abel Tesfaye) HBO drama series "The Idol" by director Sam Levinson.

"It was the first time that I had watched it with an audience outside of like, myself and Sam and Ashley and Abel, which is just kind of how I watched the first couple episodes," Lily-Rose said. "But it was incredible. It felt like such a beautiful celebration and a culmination of everything that we've been through together, and just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show, and creating this little family together, and it just felt really, really nice."

She continued, "Especially to get to celebrate together, and we're just so happy for the response from the room. It felt really nice to watch the reaction and everything, and finally get to share something with the world that we're all so proud of."

Lily-Rose rarely speaks about her dad in interviews. During Johnny's legal battle, some of his fans questioned her silence, alleging she wasn't supporting her dad. She seemingly addressed them in an interview with Elle.

"I've just been raised in a manner that has taught me that privacy is something that's important to protect," Lily-Rose said. "When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal...I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts. "I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody."