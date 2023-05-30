KEY POINTS Johnny Depp had a painful ankle injury following his recent public appearances

Hollywood Vampires announced their tour dates in the coming weeks got moved to July

The band's fans and Depp's supporters hoped for his fast healing

Johnny Depp has suffered an ankle injury, forcing his band to cancel their upcoming shows.

The American rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires announced on Instagram Monday that they had to cancel their upcoming tours in July since one of the members, Depp, was advised against traveling. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star recently graced the Cannes Film Festival but reportedly sustained an ankle injury.

"We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three U.S. tour dates this coming week," the band announced.

"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

The band announced that all tickets would be honored for the new dates July 28 – Boston, MA - Wang Theatre Boch Center, July 29 – Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena, and July 30 – Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts.

Fans voiced support for the band, with many wishing for fast healing for Depp, the group's guitarist and backup vocals.

"Fast healing Johnny!" one commented. Another added, "Get well, Johnny! See you guys at Pinkpop!"

"Johnny nooooooooo. Heal up and come back," another person added.

"I hope he gets well soon," another fan wrote with multiple crying emojis.

"It's okay, nothing to be sorry for! We all want you guys to be as healthy and comfortable as can be, hope he will feel better soon," a different commenter stated.

Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry formed the band Hollywood Vampires in 2015 to honor the rock stars who died from excess in the 1970s. Its name was derived from The Hollywood Vampires, a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper, whose members included Ringo Starr of The Beatles and Keith Moon of The Who. Aside from Depp, Cooper and Perry, the band includes Tommy Henriksen, Matt Sorum, Robert DeLeo and Bruce Witkin.

Depp attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and his film "Jeanne du Barry" marked the opening of the annual event. It was his first leading role following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation, which moved him to tears.

Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp also made an appearance at the film festival for her HBO drama series "The Idol" with The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). Lily-Rose, who rarely speaks about her popular dad, admitted she was very happy for him.

"I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," Lily-Rose told Entertainment Tonight while gushing over her father. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."