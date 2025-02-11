The American Bar Association is condemning the Trump administration's "chaotic" governance, warning that it makes America "weaker" and threatens fundamental constitutional principles.

In a statement released Monday, ABA President William R. Bay said the administration is undermining the rule of law in ways that "most Americans recognize as wrong."

"Instead, we see wide-scale affronts to the rule of law itself, such as attacks on constitutionally protected birthright citizenship, the dismantling of USAID, and the attempts to criminalize those who support lawful programs to eliminate bias and enhance diversity," Bay said.

The ABA warns that the administration's reckless disregard for legal procedures like firing employees without due process and dismantling congressional programs unilaterally undermines the rule of law and has "real-world consequences."

"There are efforts to dismiss employees with little regard for the law and protections they merit, and social media announcements that disparage and appear to be motivated by a desire to inflame without any stated factual basis. This is chaotic. It may appeal to a few. But it is wrong. And most Americans recognize it is wrong," Bay asserted.

The association explained holding every administration accountable isn't about politics; it's about upholding due process.

"The American Bar Association supports the rule of law. That means holding governments, including our own, accountable under law. We stand for a legal process that is orderly and fair."

The ABA pointed to a recent ruling by U.S. District Judge John Coughenour, who criticized the administration's attempts to challenge birthright citizenship.

"The rule of law is, according to this administration, something to navigate around or simply ignore," Coughenour stated. "Nevertheless, in this courtroom and under my watch, the rule of law is a bright beacon which I intend to follow."

The legal pushback has been swift, with over a dozen lawsuits filed in just three weeks challenging the administration's actions as unconstitutional.

In just three weeks, more than a dozen lawsuits have accused the Trump administration of violating the Constitution, the ABA said.

"These actions do not make America stronger. They make us weaker," Bay warned. "Americans expect better."

The ABA called on lawmakers to demand accountability from the executive branch. "These are not partisan or political issues. These are rule of law and process issues. We cannot afford to remain silent. We must stand up for the values we hold dear."

Bay also urged attorneys nationwide to take a stand. " It is part of the oath we took when we became lawyers. Whatever your political party or your views, change must be made in the right way. Americans expect no less."