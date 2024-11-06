Just a day before the 2024 Presidential Election, Dee Segler, a 50-year-old American, boarded a plane to the Netherlands, fulfilling a decades-old dream of living overseas. Segler, who had first been captivated by Europe as a teen, told USA TODAY that recent political and social issues in the U.S. had intensified her desire to relocate.

Like many Americans, she was looking for a new beginning in a place that aligned more closely with her values and offered a better quality of life.

Segler's decision was years in the making. A recent divorce, an empty nest, and financial challenges after a layoff pushed her to rethink her future. "I didn't want to return to corporate America," she told USA Today, reflecting on the rising cost of living and job instability in Seattle. After exploring her options, Segler found support from a Facebook group called She Hit Refresh, a community dedicated to helping women over 30 move abroad. Through this network, she learned about visa options and pathways for Americans seeking residency in Europe.

Political developments also played a significant role in her decision. The 2022 Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, followed by other rulings on presidential powers, made Segler question her place in the U.S. "For me, it was personal," she explained, noting that reproductive rights were deeply important to her. Segler's experience mirrors that of many other women reconsidering where they want to call home.

Segler's journey represents a broader trend. The number of Americans, especially women, moving abroad has been steadily growing.

Similar to Segler, Cindy Sheahan, an American who recently relocated to Italy, found that Europe offered a lifestyle more in tune with her values. "Another Trump term was non-negotiable for me," Sheahan said, mentioning that she felt more at home within European cultural and social structures.

Founded by Cepee Tabibian in 2017, She Hit Refresh began as a small group on Facebook and has since grown into a thriving community for women exploring life abroad. Tabibian, who left her tech career in Texas to live in Spain, saw firsthand how moving abroad could feel isolating, especially for women juggling careers, family, and societal expectations.

According to the 2024 Global Peace Index, Europe remains a relatively safe region, with countries like Iceland, Ireland, and Austria ranking high. In contrast, the U.S. ranks 132nd out of 162 countries.