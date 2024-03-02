In today's uncertain economic landscape, retirement security remains a major concern for many Americans, with a growing call for a return to traditional pensions. A recent report from the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) sheds light on the prevailing sentiment and concerns surrounding retirement in the United States.

The report unveils that a staggering 83% of Americans believe that all workers should have access to pensions to ensure independence and self-reliance in retirement. Moreover, more than three-quarters of respondents shared a favorable view of pensions, reflecting a nostalgic longing for the days when companies ensured retirement income.

Against this backdrop, the lack of pensions is perceived as a significant barrier to achieving the American Dream, with 77% of Americans citing its absence as a hurdle.

"A financially secure retirement is out of reach for many Americans, and our research finds workers are increasingly troubled by their retirement outlook," stated Dan Doonan, NIRS executive director and report co-author. "If our leaders are serious about rebuilding retirement security for Americans, there's no question that increasing pension coverage must be part of the equation.

"Americans want them, and the ground indeed is shifting with employers like IBM returning to pensions. Other employers could follow suit driven by their desire to provide retirement benefits in the most cost efficient manner possible, employees' preferences for reliable lifetime income, and a critical need to recruit and retain workers in an increasingly tight labor market."

The move away from pensions towards defined contribution plans like 401(k)s has left many workers feeling vulnerable, as they hold the responsibility of managing their retirement savings. While some argue that defined contribution plans offer flexibility, others confirm that they lack the security and predictability provided by traditional pensions.

Americans have accumulated $41.5 trillion in inflation-adjusted retirement assets, an increase of 330% over the past 35 years. "When not managed properly, defined benefit plans can end up like Ponzi schemes," said Rachel Greszler, senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank at Wednesday's Senate hearing.

The report also mentions a prevailing sense of retirement anxiety among Americans, with 79% acknowledging the existence of a retirement crisis. Concerns about financial security in retirement have intensified, heightened by rising inflation and healthcare costs.

Social Security's future is also a cause for apprehension, with 87% of Americans urging Congress to take immediate action to shore up its funding. The report solidifies the need for policy leaders to prioritize retirement issues and explore solutions to ensure the long-term sustainability of Social Security.

As the debate over retirement security continues, one thing remains clear: Americans are demanding action to safeguard their financial futures. Whether through policy reforms or corporate initiatives, the quest for retirement security remains a paramount concern for individuals and policymakers alike.