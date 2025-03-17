As President Donald Trump attempts to invalidate actions taken by former President Joe Biden due to his alleged use of an autopen, Americans who used the same tool to sign loan documents argued that they are not bound to the conditions of their agreements either.

Former President Joe Biden has previously used an autopen, an automatic signing device, to sign official documents, as reported by NBC News. However, Trump claimed that Biden used an autopen to sign presidential pardons, though there is no evidence to suggest this.

"The 'Pardons' that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime," Trump added.

Social media users quickly took advantage of the president's claim that autopen signatures were invalid, providing examples of contracts or conditions they would be released from due to their own use of signing tools such as Docusign.

"All the awful apartment leases & car leases & loan terms that are now null & void re: DocuSign meets Donald Trump logic," said one X user.

"So, we don't have to pay back any loans for loan contracts we signed with DocuSign. [Yeehaw], good times!" wrote another.

"Bye bye student loans," another user concurred.

"Does this mean that every single contract signed in Docusign or autopen could now voided? The implications to a ruling against digital signatures could be FAR REACHING. I worked in the contracts department at my last 9-5 and every single one of them was Docusign," said a fourth.

An autopen is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as "a device that mechanically reproduces a person's signature." However, the comparison of an autopen to virtual signing tools such as Docusign remains contested as some users pointed out that signing tools often require information verification in order to complete the signature.

An analysis released by the Oversight Project of The Heritage Foundation, the organization that created Project 2025, has claimed that Biden used an autopen to sign several integral pieces of legislation that are actively blocking the Trump administration from carrying out its agenda.

However, it selected signatures recorded onto documents by the National Archives, which only retains digital versions of such documents and not original versions. In fact, there is evidence that many of the documents The Heritage Foundation is claiming were signed by autopen were actually signed by Biden in person.

In 2005, the Department of Justice validated the presidential use of the autopen, stating: "The President need not personally perform the physical act of affixing his signature to a bill he approves and decides to sign in order for the bill to become law."

