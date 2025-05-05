The Department of Homeland Security promoted its program offering a free flight and $1,000 stipend to migrants who sign up to self-deport, sparking interest from U.S. citizens who shared the wouldn't mind relocating.

In an interview with Fox News, DHS official Tricia McLaughlin explained the effort, directing migrants to the CBP Home App, where they can reportedly book a DHS-funded flight and receive a financial incentive for self-deporting.

DHS official Tricia McLaughin says the government is giving migrants "a $1,000 stipend" and "free flights" to self-deport pic.twitter.com/IBuSBnJCGy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2025

"We will give you a $1,000 stipend. That's a 77% savings for the American taxpayer," McLaughlin said, adding that migrants would not be arrested or detained if they chose to participate.

While the program is aimed at easing deportation burdens and incentivizing voluntary exits, social media users had other ideas.

"I'll self-deport to Ireland or Italy. Is the offer good for citizens?" joked one. Another chimed in, "Hell, I'm 100% American but at this point I'd be willing to get paid a thousand to send myself to a country that's still relatively sane."

I'm going to see about self-deporting down to Cabo for a few weeks. Think they'll pay me for that? — discochris (@discochrisb) May 5, 2025

"Will ICE set up self-deportation kiosks at airports?" asked an X user, with another quipping, "Do they have to buy into a timeshare at Trump properties or do they get it for just sitting through the sales pitch?"

As a U.S. citizen… how much are they willing to offer me to relocate? I’m all ears — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) May 5, 2025

DHS has not commented on the viral reaction or clarified whether any non-migrants have actually attempted to use the program. The rollout comes as the Trump administration continues aggressive immigration enforcement, with an emphasis on expedited removals.

