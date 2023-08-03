KEY POINTS YG gave an update on its contract renewal with BLACKPINK, saying it will be announced by September

Analysts predicted how much the label could offer to make the BLACKPINK members stay

One researcher claimed YG could give a downpayment between $770,122 and $1.5 million to each member

A researcher claimed that each BLACKPINK member might receive an initial payment of thousands or millions of dollars if they were to renew their contract with YG Entertainment.

As the 7th anniversary of Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie's debut nears, several reports about their contract renewal with their longtime label have been circulating online. Some started to predict whether or not they would continue as BLACKPINK, while others discussed how much is at stake for YG if it fails to sign with the quartet once again.

Due to the group's immense popularity, becoming one of the most in-demand K-Pop acts in the industry, several entertainment agencies are allegedly fighting to sign with the individual members, most notably Lisa — who allegedly received a jaw-dropping KRW 100 billion ($76.9 million) offer from an overseas company. International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information.

But an analyst from Mirae Asset Securities, named Cha Yoo-mi, predicted that YG has an extensive offer that might make BLACKPINK stay. The analyst claimed that the music label might give a downpayment between KRW 1 billion ($770,122) and 1.5 billion ($1.5 million) to each member, per Herald Business.

"Considering the down payment amounts of BigBang (YG, KRW 1 billion per person) and TWICE (JYP Entertainment, KRW 1.2 billion per person), Blackpink's down payment per person will also be between [KRW] 1 billion and 1.5 billion. Considering the global popularity of Pink, it may exceed the estimate, but the impact on the company's profitability is limited in that it is an artist with ticket power," the researcher said.

Cha added that when BLACKPINK started as a rookie, it was assumed that the shared revenue between them and the company would reach more than half. However, there were certain cases when the artist's share peaked at about 80% as its profit continued to grow over the years, making the overall price larger than expected.

Most recently, YG gave an update regarding the "Pink Venom" hitmakers' contract renewal, saying the current contract will last until the end of August.

The statement to local media outlets read: "There are variables such as an early agreement, but the world tour performance has already been scheduled, so it seems that the current contract will be maintained until the end of August. The time to announce the renewal of the contract may be after September."

BLACKPINK is currently on the encore leg of its "Born Pink" world tour, scheduled to conclude on Aug. 26 at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.