KEY POINTS Jennie and BTS' V were allegedly spotted dating in Paris earlier this year

Lisa is being romantically linked to LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault

BLACKPINK Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are confirmed to be dating

BLACKPINK members Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo are now among the most sought-after artists in the K-Pop industry due to their talents and visuals. So, it's not surprising that these girls could readily capture the hearts of men in the same industry.

Not all members have admitted to being in a relationship. But here is a list of the BLACKPINK members' confirmed and rumored lovers this 2023.

1. BTS' V

BTS member V — real name Kim Taehyung — has been linked to Jennie since 2021 after he accidentally followed the latter's personal Instagram account. The dating rumors, however, resurfaced when photos of them on an alleged trip to Jeju Island in 2022 went viral. The alleged couple was also rumored to have gone on a date in New York City.

The dating rumors got fueled in last May when a video seemingly showing Jennie and V holding hands while on a date in Paris, France, went viral. Most recently, Jennie posted a series of photos during her Paris trip, where she appeared to be wearing a similar outfit to what she wore in the viral video.

Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love 😭 this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE🥹🫶🏻 TAENNIEEE MY HEART🩷

Their respective music labels, HYBE and YG Entertainment, have both indirectly denied the rumors, releasing a statement that read: "We do not know due to it being the artists' private lives."

Jennie and V have yet to officially address the dating rumors.

2. Kang Dong-won

YG Entertainment denies dating rumours between BLACKPINK Rosé and Kang Dong Won



YG Entertainment denies dating rumours between BLACKPINK Rosé and Kang Dong Won

Earlier, the agency responded, saying it's difficult to confirm since it's the artist's private life. However, as speculations continue to rise, they released another statement denying the rumours

Earlier this year, Kang Dong-won and Rosé were caught in the dating rumor mill after the two were spotted sitting next to each other while attending a party with former Burberry executive Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles.

BLACKPINK fans, called BLINKS, dug deeper into the issue, collecting alleged evidence that the "On The Ground" singer and Kang were dating. Some speculated that the pair wore "couple items" and attended events in the same area.

YG Entertainment, however, immediately debunked the rumors and even urged the fans to stop spreading "unfounded rumors" on the internet.

"The Rosé dating allegations that were reported are false. Please help stop unfounded rumors from spreading," the statement read, per Koreaboo.

3. Frederic Arnault

Lisa made the headlines last month after rumors of her dating Tag Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault circulated online. The two have been allegedly spotted on several occasions together, including a dinner date in Paris. The 28-year-old LVMH heir also allegedly attended BLACKPINK's concerts and Coachella performance this year, per South China Morning Post. Both parties have yet to confirm or deny that they're dating.

• LISA look so pretty with parisian friends spotted by a fan eating and talking at Restaurant 🍽 in Paris, And FYI she's aware on it. 💙🇫🇷#블랙핑크리사 블랙핑크 리사 #BLACKPINK #LALISA #MONEY #LISA #SHOONG

©•credit to the ™ owner 🎥 pic.twitter.com/iHp9kTApex — 𝕷𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖆 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖇𝖆𝖑 (@lisamanobal_327) July 8, 2023

4. Ahn Bo-hyun

Just as August began, Jisoo shocked the K-Pop community after it was revealed that she's been dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun since May this year.

Dispatch recently revealed photos of the couple nearby Jisoo's apartment in Seoul, South Korea. It also reported that the stars have been hanging out often and eating take-out food there, especially on the "Flower" singer's day off when on a break from tour.

Jisoo and Ahn's respective agencies — YG and FN Entertainment — confirmed the rumors by releasing a statement to local media outlets, saying, "They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth."