KEY POINTS BIGBANG, BLACKPINK and EXO earned the top three spots on the list

BIGBANG has a massive 13.9 million followers on China's QQ Music

BLACKPINK is the most-followed K-Pop girl group on China's music streaming service

Even though many new K-Pop groups debut each year, some second- and third-generation K-Pop groups remain at the top of their game.

QQ Music, one of the three Chinese "freemium" music streaming services and a joint venture between Tencent and Spotify, is where K-Pop fans in China follow their favorite K-Pop groups and listen to their discography.

Below is the list of the 10 most-followed K-Pop groups on China's music streaming platform, according to the Twitter account @ChinaMusicData.

10.

WINNER

WINNER may have halted its full-group activities until all four members return after completing their mandatory military service, but it is still popular among Chinese K-Pop fans. It currently takes the 10th spot on the list of most-followed K-Pop groups on QQ Music, with 1.348 million followers.

9.

iKON

iKON, a South Korean boy group formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, remains one of the K-Pop favorites among Chinese K-Pop fans. The group is QQ Music's ninth most-followed K-Pop group, with 1.39 million followers.

8.

f(x)

K-Pop girl group f(x) may be inactive as a group, but it is still among the most followed K-Pop groups on QQ Music. It currently has 1.4 million followers on the platform.

7.

(G)I-DLE

Since debuting in May 2018 with its mini-album "I Am," (G)I-DLE has come a long way, and it is now QQ Music's seventh most-followed K-Pop group with 1.6 million followers. "Queencard" is the group's latest song that is breaking records.

6.

BTS

BTS is the third most-followed K-Pop boy group on QQ Music, with 2.3 million followers. While Jin and J-Hope are completing their mandatory military service in South Korea, the remaining members — RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and V — are pursuing solo activities.

5.

T-ara

T-ara is the third most-followed K-Pop girl group on QQ Music, with 2.6 million followers. The group debuted in 2009. It currently has four members — Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon. Despite being inactive, the group is still popular among Chinese K-Pop fans.

4.

Girls' Generation

Since debuting in 2007, Girls' Generation has proven its star power over the years as it remains popular on QQ Music. The group is the fourth most-followed K-Pop group on the music streaming platform, with 2.9 million followers.

3.

EXO

EXO, which recently released its seventh full album, "Exist," is the second-most followed K-Pop boy group on QQ Music. It has 6.4 million followers on the platform.

2.

BLACKPINK

With 7.5 million followers on QQ Music, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé proved they are also popular in China. Although they have yet to reveal details about their contract renewal with YG Entertainment, it seems BLACKPINK isn't going anywhere as the members continue their "Born Pink" world tour.

1.

BIGBANG

Despite T.O.P's departure from the group and the other members being managed by different labels, BIGBANG still reigns supreme on QQ Music with 13.9 million followers.

BIGBANG was originally a five-member group formed by YG Entertainment in 2006, comprised of G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P and Seungri. Seungri left the group amid the Burning Sun controversy, while T.O.P decided to go solo.