KEY POINTS Andy Cohen said Scheana Shay confronted Raquel Leviss after saying Tom Sandoval was cuter than Tom Schwartz

Shay reportedly picked Sandoval because she thought Leviss would choose Schwartz

Cohen said he felt odd energy when Sandoval and Schwartz appeared on "WWHL"

Andy Cohen got candid about the Raquel Leviss-Tom Sandoval affair.

Cohen admitted on Monday's episode of SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" that he felt "odd energy" from Leviss and Sandoval when they appeared on "Watch What Happens Live." The talk show host and producer recounted a particular moment that got his attention during Leviss and Scheana Shay's appearance on March 1, which he felt was a red flag.

He remembered Leviss picking Sandoval when asked which between the two Toms — Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz — was cuter.

"I looked up and said to Raquel, 'Oh you said Sandoval, hmm,' and then we moved on," Cohen said, Page Six reported.

Cohen added that during the commercial break, even Shay was surprised by Leviss' response, and she confronted her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star.

"Scheana said to – I guess Scheana's antenna was up – and Scheana said to Raquel, 'You know I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were gonna pick Schwartz,' and Raquel said, 'Well Sandoval has abs' and kind of shrugged, so you know that was interesting," Cohen added.

Cohen said he "didn't think twice about it" but remembered it when the affair between Leviss and Sandoval made headlines Friday.

"I thought it was odd," Cohen shared.

He also discussed when Sandoval and Schartz appeared on the same show on Feb. 8.

"When Schwartz was on with Sandoval on premiere night, there was some odd energy between them," Cohen said of the two. "Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time – almost for guidance on [the] answer."

Cohen's feelings on the "odd" episode made him wonder, "When did Schartz find out about this?"

Cohen admitted that he learned about Leviss and Sandoval's affair Thursday, a day after she appeared on his show. The producer said the revelation was "disturbing," "shocking" and "upsetting."

Sandoval had already issued a public apology following his split from Ariana Madix on Instagram. He also asked fans to spare his pal Schwartz and their businesses.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur [sic] anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation," the musician and restaurateur began. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."

He added, "Schwartz & Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for [themselves] and their families. Just like TomTom, I'm a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur [sic] anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong."

Sandoval said he would take a step back out of respect for his business partners and employees.

Leviss and Madix haven't released any statement about the matter.