KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' matching lightning bolt necklaces became a topic of discussion online

Sandoval was accused of cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss

A person claiming to be Leviss' friend alleged that the accessory was a symbol of the pair's love for each other

"Vanderpump Rules" fans have suggested that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss may have been hinting at their alleged affair for months.

News broke Friday that Sandoval's longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, ended their nearly 10-year relationship after allegedly discovering that he has been communicating "inappropriately" with their co-star and friend, Leviss, 28, for months.

Shortly after their split made headlines, social media users began to notice that Sandoval and Leviss have been rocking necklaces with lightning bolt pendants in the past months.

Sandoval, 39, continues to wear his almost daily. On the other hand, Leviss switches hers out depending on her outfit, Page Six reported.

Leviss was seen wearing the jewelry in October last year at BravoCon 2022, where Madix, 37, was also in attendance.

A Reddit user who claims to be Leviss' friend alleged that the former pageant contestant and the TomTom co-owner "tell each other they love each other" and "have matching lightning bolt necklaces that is their signal to each other that they love each other."

An unnamed insider told Page Six that Sandoval and Leviss' alleged affair "began last summer," while People quoted an anonymous source as saying that the secret relationship "has been going on for upwards of 6 months."

Their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star and Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy also alleged in an Instagram direct message sent to Deuxmoi that the pair's alleged affair began "7 months" ago, which would have been July 2022.

The theory that Leviss and Sandoval have been wearing matching necklaces for months sparked discussions on various social media platforms.

Some fans began digging up photos of Leviss and Sandoval wearing the lightning bolt pendants at various events over the past several months.

"Finding out Tom and Raquel had matching lightning bolt necklaces and immediately noticing they both wear them constantly," one Twitter user wrote, alongside a clip from "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

finding out Tom and Raquel had matching lightning bolt necklaces and immediately noticing they both wear them constantly#PumpRules #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/Iy1rkENOsB — T (@trinawatters) March 4, 2023

Some fans, however, suggested that it could be a coincidence.

"Those don't look matching. They're just both lightning bolts. They look different," one Instagram user commented.

One Reddit user also claimed that the lightning bolt theory is "incorrect" and suggested that Sandoval may have been wearing the necklace to promote his and Tom Schwartz's bar and restaurant, TomTom. One of the logos for the establishment features a lightning bolt through the name.

However, one social media user said, "When my ex-husband was cheating on me, his cover photo and her cover photo on Facebook were both clovers 'cause they were both Irish.' Don't ever underestimate the subtle connections."

Another Reddit user suggested, "Raquel is a TomTom groupie so it makes sense to me that their secret love symbol is the TomTom symbol."

"It can be both. It's the Tom Tom thing and became the Raquel affair thing," another user suggested.

Others wondered why no one in the "Vanderpump Rules" cast seemed to have taken issue with Leviss and Sandoval allegedly wearing matching necklaces for months.

"Here's a thought I've been having. Not ONE single person in that group noticed those two had the exact same necklace and wore it all the time?! Not one?" one user wrote.

"I can't even imagine being Ariana, but this situation is getting more annoying ... because it seems like these two were being sketchy a lot and yet not one person in that group saw red flags. Everyone saw Randall's red flags lmao, but not these two who were with everyone all the time," the user continued, referring to "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent's ex Randall Emmett, whom she accused of cheating on her in 2021.

Leviss and Madix have not publicly addressed the cheating allegations.

Meanwhile, Sandoval released a public apology via Instagram Saturday without directly addressing the affair claims.

"I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything," he wrote.