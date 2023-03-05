KEY POINTS Raquel Leviss reportedly told Scheana Shay about the alleged affair after their "WWHL" taping Wednesday

Shay reportedly heard Tom Sandoval's now-ex Ariana Madix crying while on the phone with Leviss

Shay and the rest of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast "have rallied around" Madix following her split from Sandoval

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay is siding with Ariana Madix amid the latter's drama with Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, according to reports.

News broke this week that Madix, 37, broke up with Sandoval, 39, Wednesday after nine years together after she allegedly discovered that he had been communicating "inappropriately" with Leviss, 28.

Shay learned about the alleged cheating Wednesday night from Leviss and was "furious," an anonymous source told People.

That night, Shay and Leviss, who are both on a press tour, went out for drinks with friends after the two reality stars taped "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" together, an unnamed source told Page Six.

"At one point in the night, Scheana lost Raquel and then found her outside of the bar on the phone with Ariana, who Scheana could hear was bawling," the source claimed.

According to the second insider, Shay, 37, asked Leviss for an explanation about what was happening.

Leviss reportedly came clean about her alleged affair with Sandoval while Maddix was "still on the phone," and this led to Shay getting into a "heated confrontation" with Leviss, the source claimed.

"A heated confrontation ensued following the revelation," the source claimed. "They went back to the hotel separately and haven't seen each other nor spoken since."

Shay and the rest of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast "have rallied around Ariana during this time," the first source told People, adding: "They can't believe Raquel would do something like that."

The "Scheananigans" podcast host was a staunch supporter of Leviss' when the latter was embroiled in a love tryst with Sandoval's best friend and Katie Maloney's ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

However, fans observed that Shay appeared to have cut ties with Leviss since the cheating scandal made headlines.

Shay has seemingly unfollowed Leviss and Sandoval on Instagram. The Daily Mail obtained photos of Shay visiting Madix at her home following her split from Sandoval.

"Scheana is done with Raquel after she betrayed Ariana. The friendship is over," Page Six's source said. "Right now, Scheana is fully focused on supporting Ariana."

Shortly after the alleged affair made headlines, celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi reported that Shay and Leviss' confrontation allegedly turned physical at one point, which Leviss' sister Kate allegedly confirmed.

Raquel’s sister seemingly confirms that Scheana punched Raquel after WWHL 😬 #pumprules pic.twitter.com/qS3rSRYbsa — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 4, 2023

International Business Times could not independently verify the rumors. Shay's and Leviss' reps did not respond to Page Six's requests for comment.

Although the rumor has not been confirmed, Twitter users quickly weighed in on it.

"Is there a [money] pot to contribute to for whoever gets a pic of Raquel with her black eye from Scheana?" one person tweeted.

"If Raquel truly does have a black eye from Scheana, may we never have to talk about this one again," another tweeted.

if Raquel truly does have a black eye from Scheana, may we never have to talk about this one again #PumpRules #VanderpumpRulespic.twitter.com/BNXWQuCf6F — T (@trinawatters) March 4, 2023

"This might be an unpopular opinion, but if Scheana actually clocked Raquel, I will reinstate her girls' girl status," a third user wrote.

Madix deleted both her Instagram and Twitter Friday.

Meanwhile, Sandoval released a public apology via Instagram Saturday without directly addressing the cheating allegations.

"I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything," he wrote.