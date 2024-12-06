An anonymous donor gave millions to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) with the request that children aged 12 and under can visit for free forever.

The anonymous donor, a longtime supporter of the Wisconsin museum's educational and outreach programs, fondly recalled childhood visits to the museum with family, BizTimes reported.

On December 3, motivated by the desire to enrich future generations with similar educational experiences, the donor proceeded to give $3.54 million to the institution. However, upon acceptance of that donation, the museum must agree to provide free admission for young visitors in perpetuity.

The museum has officially implemented the policy, granting free access to all collections, exhibitions, and family programs for children under 12.

MAM typically welcomes around 20,000 young visitors each year, and officials anticipate that the new policy will encourage even more.

Museum leaders, including Chief Development Officer André Allaire and Chief Learning and Engagement Officer Amy Kirschke, are optimistic about the lasting impact of the gift.

"This wonderful gift is a celebration of the way that philanthropy can have a significant and lasting impact for generations," Allaire said. "Every day, our youngest museum visitors will be able to access, engage with, and learn from world-class exhibitions and programs free of charge thanks to the generosity of an individual who believes in the power of art to strengthen our community."

Originally published by Latin Times