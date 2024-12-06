Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will not follow through with its proposed policy that would have limited coverage for anesthesia during surgeries and procedures.

The policy that was set to take effect in February 2025, would have denied payment for anesthesia exceeding time limits based on federal guidelines, sparking a fierce backlash from medical professionals, lawmakers and the public.

"This is just the latest in a long line of appalling behavior by commercial health insurers looking to drive their profits up at the expense of patients and physicians providing essential care," Donald E. Arnold, president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists told CBS News.

Critics argued the policy jeopardized patient care by failing to account for complex or extended surgeries.

Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon and New York Governor Kathy Hochul publicly condemned the plan, achieving statewide reversals before the comprehensive withdrawal.

"Don't mess with the health and well-being of New Yorkers," Hochul declared.

Anthem cited "misinformation" about the policy, but acknowledged the widespread concerns.

"To be clear, it never was and never will be the policy of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to not pay for medically necessary anesthesia services," a spokesperson told CBS on Thursday. "The proposed update to the policy was only designed to clarify the appropriateness of anesthesia consistent with well-established clinical guidelines."

The reversal comes amid increased scrutiny of health insurer practices following the fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.