Donald Trump downplayed his role in the Russia-Ukraine war on Monday, calling it "a Biden war" and saying the conflict was "not an initial focus" of his administration, despite repeatedly promising to end the war on "day 1" of him being back in office.

The president's remarks came during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, following a meeting in which the two leaders discussed military aid to Ukraine.

In response to a reporter's question about why he was giving Russia 50 more days to negotiate, Trump said, "I've just really been involved in this for not very long. It wasn't an initial focus. This is a Biden war. This is a Democrat war."

REPORTER: Why are you giving Putin 50 more days?



Trump has long claimed he could broker peace in Ukraine "within 24 hours," often criticizing Joe Biden for fueling the war through U.S. support. But the recent comments marked the first time Trump acknowledged a lack of personal involvement or focus on the war during the early part of his second term, now six months in. He also promised that if negotiations failed within 50 days, he would impose a 100% tariff on Russian goods.

In the same briefing, Trump announced a new agreement with NATO allies to supply Ukraine with American-made weapons, reportedly funded by European nations, according to the Mirror.

"We made a deal today... We're not buying it, but we will manufacture it and they will be paying for it," Trump said.

While the president now insists on a short timeline for negotiations, he offered no specific diplomatic plan beyond tariffs and weapons sales.

Originally published on Latin Times