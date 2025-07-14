President Donald Trump claimed that former President Joe Biden was not in favor of open borders, directly contradicting allegations he made for years in which he accused the Biden administration of not sufficiently securing the nation's borders.

The 47th President spoke to reporters during a press conference at the White House on Monday, during which he questioned Biden's use of an autopen during his presidency.

"An autopen is supposed to write to a young, 7-year-old boy that writes to the president and wants to be president someday and he loves America," Trump said. "That's what the autopen is supposed to be. It's not supposed to be for signing major legislation and all other things."

"I doubt he knew. I doubt they even spoke to him about it," Trump said. "Biden was never for open borders. Biden was never for transgender for everyone."

"I think the radical left people took over the White House, and if I didn't win, our country was finished," he added.

However, Trump's statements directly contradict previous claims he has made, in which he accused Biden and his administration of implementing an open border policy.

Most recently, Trump blamed the horrific terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, on Biden's "open border" policy just last month.

"Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden's ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy," the president wrote on Truth Social.

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to contradict Trump's statements.

"Hey @grok like how many times a day does Trump mention Biden or blame him for his incompetence?" one user asked X's AI chatbot Grok.

"What the f--k does 'transgender for everyone' even f--king mean. Everyone who is transgender is transgender. No one who is not transgender is transgender. Also, there haven't been 'Open borders' since the 1920s," said another frustrated user.

"For a guy that auto penned 1600 J6 pardons, he sure seems tone deaf," added a third user.

"What happened to the Epstein files? Why is he trying to distract?" noted a fourth.

This is not the first time Trump has hinted that the former president was being manipulated. In May, Trump declared on Truth Social, "Joe Biden was not for open borders."

"It wasn't his idea to open the border... It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired and that took over the autopen," he continued. "He never talked about Open Borders, where criminals of all kinds, shapes, and sizes, can flow into our Country at will."

