Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)—who gained notoriety for her vocal opposition to transgender rights—faced ridicule online after using an image of a male lion to represent herself as a fierce advocate for women.

"Women want someone who will go to battle for them. I am your lion, hear me roar," Mace declared above a gif featuring Mufasa in the live action Lion King movie. Critics quickly pointed out the irony of an outspoken anti-trans lawmaker choosing "the king of the jungle"—traditionally associated with masculinity—to represent her fight for women.

Women want someone who will go to battle for them.



I am your lion, hear me roar. pic.twitter.com/UE34tIkT39 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 4, 2025

"That's a male lion," political commentator Ron Filipkowski bluntly noted.

That's a dude lion, not you too 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Dan Snow (@realDanSnow) March 4, 2025

Others piled on, with one user sarcastically remarking, "Very progressive of you to assume this male lion identifies as female." Another quipped, "The irony of Nancy Mace being anti-trans then portraying herself as a male lion is next level. lol."

Only male lions have manes. Weird that you don't know this. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) March 4, 2025

Mace has positioned herself as a staunch opponent of transgender rights, particularly in issues relating to women's sports and gender-affirming care. Her critics see her latest post as an unintentional self-own, undermining her own rhetoric about gender identity.

You're going to bring a LION into the women's toilet now?

I thought you wanted them to be SAFE — MeltedBarbie✨🫧🌙 (@MeltedDollParts) March 4, 2025

Mace has yet to respond to the criticism.

Originally published by Latin Times.