AOC Blasts ADL for Defending Elon Musk's 'Heil Hitler Salute' at Trump Inauguration: 'People Can Officially Stop Listening to You'
The congresswoman asserted that the gesture "was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity."
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for defending Elon Musk's alleged "heil Hitler salute" during Donald Trump's inauguration.
AOC blasted the organization's defense of Musk's "Heil Hitler salute," which she stated "was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity" in a post to X Monday evening.
"People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all," she continued.
The ADL, which works to combat antisemitism, addressed many internet users' concerns that Musk had done a Nazi salute hours after the incident, calling the move "an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm."
"In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let's hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead," the ADL's statement continued.
The organization's statement came under fire last night as various users criticized the ADL for choosing to defend Musk.
"Did Elon Musk's press secretary write this?" one user tweeted. "Have you lost your mind? Or are you afraid of losing your money?" another user wrote.
"Y'all are so completely full of sh** on this, and I'm embarrassed for you. Truly," a third user added. Others simply denounced the organization's remarks, asserting that Musk's wave was "a Nazi salute."
Comments have since been restricted under the ADL's tweet.
Musk himself replied to the ADL's tweet, simply saying, "Thanks guys." The Tesla CEO also defended himself from allegations of antisemitism in his own tweet, implying that the accusations were a result of attacks on him from Democrats.
"Frankly, they need better dirty tricks," Musk tweeted Monday night. "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."
Originally published by Latin Times.
