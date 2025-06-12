A Democratic senator was shoved to the ground and forcefully arrested after interrupting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference in Los Angeles.

California Sen. Alex Padilla could be seen pushing against security officials as he attempted to approach Noem during her Thursday conference on immigration in video captured and shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.

"I'm Sen. Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary because the fact of the matter is, half a dozen criminals that you're rotating on your—," the lawmaker said as he was pushed out of the room by multiple officials.

BREAKING: California Democratic Senator @AlexPadilla4CA just crashed DHS Secretary Noem’s press conference in LA and was forcibly removed. pic.twitter.com/Q2sUWiImAM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025

Once Padilla is removed out of the doors, he can be heard saying, "Hands off!"

The senator was then taken to a hallway, where he was seen in another clip being pushed down on his knees before being shoved to the ground as FBI officials detained him. The three officers then work together to handcuff his hands behind his back.

Disturbing scene of Senator Alex Padilla being handcuffed pic.twitter.com/T8GjjrR9A2 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Originally published on Latin Times