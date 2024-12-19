In a surprising turn of events, President-elect Donald Trump, who's been a vocal critic of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(AOC) in the past, offered unexpected sympathy for the young Democrat after she failed to secure enough votes to take over the top Democrat role in the House Oversight Committee.

"Really too bad that AOC lost the Battle for the Leadership Seat in the Democrat Party. She should keep trying. Someday, she will be successful!" the president-elect shared on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"Damn you know it's bad when ever Trump is feeling bad for me," AOC wrote in an X post with a screenshot of Trump's comments.

Damn you know it’s bad when even Trump is feeling bad for me 😂 pic.twitter.com/PWF6LV7PVV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2024

Nancy Pelosi's behind-the-scenes machination helped Rep. Gerry Connolly secure enough votes to become the top-ranked Democrat in the House Oversight Committee during the next presidential term.

Connolly joined the Oversight Committee in 2009 and has served as the leader of the Democrats' subcommittee on government operations since 2013. On Nov. 7, the 74-year-old representative announced he was diagnosed with esophagus cancer, leading to AOC's challenge.

She lost the vote 131-84 on Tuesday.

Originally published by Latin Times