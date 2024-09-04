Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was trolled online after offering prayers to victims of a school shooting in Georgia.

Apalachee High School in Barrow County was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to what authorities described as an "active shooter situation."

At least two people were killed in the shooting and one victim was flown to a hospital, CNN reported. A possible suspect was taken into custody.

In an X post, Greene posted: "Please join me in prayer for all the students, staff, and families at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga."

X user JoJoFromJerz, who often posts anti-MAGA content pulled images of Greene with guns from a 2022 campaign ad that included the text "I'm going to blow away the Democrats" on the screen.

"But we need 'more guns' right, Marge?" Jo responded to Green.

Another user replied: "In celebration of yet another mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to purchase another AR-15."

Other critics highlighted what they consider Georgia's "lax" gun laws after the school shooting.

"We know it's back-to-school in America because the shootings have already started. Georgia has among the weakest gun laws in America," Shannon Watts, a founder of gun control group Emerita wrote on X.

All schools in Barrow County were placed on lockdown, the sheriff's office reported.

This is a developing story.