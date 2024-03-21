A partnership between Apple and Google, in which the smartphone pioneer lets Google's Gemini power iPhone AI features, is like a deal made in heaven. It will make the iPhone even more incredible, benefiting both Apple and Google smartphone users.

That's the consensus among a group of experts contacted by the International Business Times. These experts provide further insight into the deal's driving forces and timing.

"So, word on the digital street is that Apple and Google are chatting about bringing Google's super-smart AI, Gemini, to your beloved iPhone," Erik Severinghaus, Bloomfilter Founder and CEO. "It's pretty exciting stuff."

Severinghaus believes Google's Gemini AI is like the brainiac of the AI world. "It's got mad skills in understanding natural language, recognizing images, and predicting stuff like nobody's business," he explains. "So, integrating Gemini into iPhones could seriously upgrade the AI experience for users. Think smarter voice assistants, better suggestions, and cooler photo editing tricks."

That's music to the ears of iPhone users, the deal's biggest beneficiaries. "It's all about us! If this partnership pans out, we're in for a treat with slicker AI features that make our iPhones even more awesome," added Severinghaus.

Next on the list of beneficiaries are both Apple and Google. "Both companies stand to gain big time," said Severinghaus. "Apple shows off its innovation chops by bringing top-notch AI to its devices, while Google spreads its AI wings beyond Android."

Robert Brill, the CEO of Brill Media, added: "Winners are Apple, their customers, and Google. Apple gets AI integration for their customers. Apple customers get advanced tech. Google gets a large sum of cash."

"There is likely some advantage to a partnership with Google given that the two already have a deal-making Google the default search engine on iPhones," stated Andrew Dunkel of DotOneSix.

Severinghaus adds developers, the creative minds behind our favorite apps, to the list of beneficiaries. "With better AI tools, they can dream up even cooler stuff for us to play with. Win-win!" he explains.

"I think Apple understands the immense value of AI integration in their toolset, and they are behind it," added Brill, providing further insight into the deal's driving forces.

"Having focused billions of dollars on an autonomous vehicle, it's now apparent they bet on the wrong horse, at least in the short term," he continued. "If they follow the playbook from past innovation cycles, Apple will do the following. They'll adopt Google's industry-leading technology, buying Apple time to develop their own competitor. When ready, Apple will roll out its own AI technology. They did this with Maps."

Steven Athwal, founder of The Big Phone Store, thinks this is a very shrewd move by Apple.

"Launching a large-scale AI product right now is a huge legal risk," he explained. "There are already growing legal and legislative challenges to the AI models that OpenAI and Google's Gemini produced. By entering a partnership with Google, Apple allows its competitors to take on that risk while still providing advanced AI services to their customer base."

Athwal predicts that the partnership between the two tech giants will be short-lived. It's intended to appease customers who are chasing the hype of AI technology while the tech giant develops its own consumer-facing AI products.

Still, Severinghaus believes the Apple-Google tag team could be a game-changer for iPhone AI. "It's like combining peanut butter and jelly—two great tastes that taste even better!" He added. "But let's not forget to keep an eye on privacy and ensure we're still in control of our digital lives. Exciting times ahead, folks!"

Editor's note: The writer owns shares of Apple and Alphabet.