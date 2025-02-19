A new Quinnipiac University poll revealed a stark contrast in public approval ratings of Congress, with Republicans reaching a record high and Democrats plummeting to their lowest level since polling began in 2009.

According to the survey, 40% of voters approve of the way Republicans in Congress are handling their job, the highest approval rating for the party in Quinnipiac's polling history.

Meanwhile, approval for Democrats in Congress has dropped to an all-time low of 21%, with 68% of voters disapproving of their performance.

Even among their own party, Democratic lawmakers face increasing dissatisfaction. Only 40% of Democrats approve of their performance, while 49% disapprove.

Republicans in Congress also received a 40% approval rating from Republicans, however, this number was an all-time high for the group, reflecting the party's gains in public opinion.

"It's a sobering slap down of historic proportions for the Democrats in Congress," said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy. "Their Republican counterparts take a victory lap as the Democrats try to get their footing."

The poll, conducted between February 13 and 17, surveyed 1,039 registered voters nationwide and carries a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percentage points.

