Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are divorcing after two years of marriage, according to reports.

Grande sparked split rumors when she was spotted sans her engagement and wedding rings while watching Wimbledon in London over the weekend.

Following the sighting, People and TMZ reported that the singer and her luxury real estate agent husband have been separated for months.

Unnamed sources connected to the couple told TMZ that Grande and Gomez parted ways in January and are "heading for divorce." They reportedly tried to make their marriage work before ultimately deciding to call it quits.

People and Page Six confirmed that the pair remain amicable despite their split.

Grande and Gomez "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since separating earlier this year, an unnamed source told People.

"They came to the decision together," an unnamed insider told Page Six. "They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."

Gomez and Grande have been thousands of miles apart since December 2022 as the "Save Your Tears" singer has been staying in the U.K. to film "Wicked." But unnamed sources told TMZ that they were having problems even before she moved to another country.

Gomez reportedly visited his wife on the London set of "Wicked" in an attempt to save their marriage. However, Page Six's source claimed his efforts "didn't work out."

"They've been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them," the tipster continued.

Reps for Gomez and Grande have not publicly addressed the split reports.

Though reports claimed they've been separated since January, Grande still marked their second wedding anniversary in May.

She shared a black-and-white photo of them and in the caption wrote "2" — their years as husband and wife — along with a heart. She also wrote "3.5 together" — their total years as a couple.

"I love him so," she added.

Grande and Gomez sparked romance rumors after they were spotted making out at dinner at Bar Louie in Northridge, California, in 2020. At the time, no one knew about Gomez or how serious their relationship was.

They wed in a private ceremony at Grande's home in Montecito, California, in May 2021.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the singer's rep told People of the couple's wedding at the time.

"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," an anonymous source told the outlet in 2021 of their wedding location. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."