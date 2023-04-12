KEY POINTS Twitter users reacted to Millie Bobby Brown's engagement with Jake Bongiovi

Some said she's still too young, but others argued she's old enough to decide at 19

Ariana Grande's comment on Brown's old photo kissing ex Jacob Sartorius resurfaced

Millie Bobby Brown's engagement received mixed responses due to her age.

Brown, 19, announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, 20, Tuesday by sharing a black and white photo of them on Instagram. The "Stranger Things" star accompanied the post with lyrics from Taylor Swift's single, "Lover."

While many were happy to see Brown and Bongiovi together, several were not very supportive of the engagement because, for them, the couple is still too young.

"Millie went too far fast. I'm here at 20, and no thought of marriage has crossed my mind. But my Millie is already engaged, and she's just 19," one commented.

"19 is still young and a brilliant age, and there's so much to do in life rather than get married tho," another wrote.

"I mean, her marriage is obviously not gonna last for ever... not trying to be mean," a third user claimed.

Some also defended Brown. Others reminded the rest that they are just engaged and not yet married, with one saying they still don't know when the celebrity couple will tie the knot, suggesting they may have a long engagement.

"Marriage doesn't come the day after getting engaged. I got engaged at 20, and I'm still happily engaged," one wrote. Another added, "They've been together 3 years already, haven't they? I'd say it's just a natural progression if you feel you've found 'The One.'"

"20 years old or you mean 19 years old is not too young for marriage. I was 20 when I got married and been married for 7 years and have a beautiful family. If the 2 people are mature enough you decide if they want to spend the rest of their lives together. Then they should congrats," another opined.

Pop Tingz also shared singer Ariana Grande's old comment on Brown's 2018 photo following the engagement news. The snap featured a photo of Brown kissing her then-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius by the beach with the caption "moonlight w him." Brown was only 14 years old at the time and Sartorius was 15.

"I wasn't even allowed to leave my house til I was 20," Grande commented on the post.

Some netizens sided with Grande's resurfaced comment while others argued that marriage could work regardless of age depending on the couple.

"I'M ON ARIANA'S SIDE ON THIS ONE. WHAT DOES A 20-YEAR-OLD KNOW ABOUT MARRIAGE???? TAYLOR SWIFT WAS WRITING 'ALL TOO WELL' AT THAT AGE BYE," one wrote.

"I was 20 when I got married still going strong some Poole just get lucky and find the one for them," a different commenter said.

Brown and Bongiovi sparked dating rumors in June 2021. They made their relationship Instagram official on Nov. 1, 2021, People reported.