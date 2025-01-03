A U.S. Army soldier is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened to leak stolen phone records of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Cameron John Wagenius was indicted on two counts of unlawful transfer of confidential phone records information. He was a soldier at Fort Cavaros (formerly Fort Hood) in Texas, Colonel Kamil Sztalkoper told Reuters, though his rank and role were not given.

Wagenius was allegedly connected to Connor Riley Moucka, who allegedly stole dozens of companies' data stored by the cloud company Snowflake during a breach. The soldier may be affiliated with an account that posted the records to a hacker community, claiming to contain Trump and Harris' call logs, as reported by KrebsOnSecurity.

In a post soon after Moucka's arrest in October, a profile named "Kiberphant0m," who is believed to be connected to Wagenius, wrote, "In the event you do not reach out to us @ATNT all presidential government call logs will be leaked," according to KrebsOnSecurity.

While AT&T was affected by the Snowflake breaches, the contents of the alleged call logs have not been confirmed, as reported by The Verge.

The soldier is also accused of selling remote access credentials used with a major U.S. defense contractor.

Wagenius was arrested Dec. 20. His attorney did not return Reuters' request for comment.

"We are aware of the arrest of a Fort Cavazos soldier," Fort Cavazos told Fox News Digital. "III Armored Corps will continue to cooperate with all law enforcement agencies as appropriate."

Originally published by Latin Times.