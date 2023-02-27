The 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony was held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday. The star-studded event saw celebrities rocking some amazing looks on the red carpet. Let's check out who wore what at the event.

Austin Butler

The 31-year-old actor, who was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "Elvis," walked the red carpet wearing Gucci's maroon three-piece suit.

austin butler in a red suit is all i needed pic.twitter.com/uKh169R2o9 — haley (@butlerstrouble) February 27, 2023

Zendaya

The 26-year-old actress donned a beautiful strapless pink Valentino gown, which was covered with blush pink roses on the bottom. Zendaya was nominated for best female actor in a drama series for her performance in the HBO series "Euphoria." However, she didn't win. Jennifer Coolidge took the award home for "The White Lotus."

oh zendaya is TAKING IT pic.twitter.com/4S0so2wvDa — evan :) (@beyonseh) February 26, 2023

Ke Huy Quan

The 51-year-old became the first Asian male actor to win an individual film award at the SAG Awards. He received the best supporting actor trophy for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The actor rocked the red carpet in a navy two-tone tux. He completed his look with a black bowtie and matching black framed eyeglasses.

How do you make an incredible evening somehow even better? Ke Huy Quan. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/IXyonu5RTg — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023

Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh donned Schiaparelli's spring 2023 couture collection at the award ceremony. The 60-year-old actress, who won the best female actor in a leading role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," walked the red carpet in a black body-hugging black outfit with a golden strap in the middle.

Indicada ao SAG de Melhor Atriz por Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo, Michelle Yeoh no red carpet do #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/KuAuZvvcqG — The Geek (@TheGeekOficial) February 27, 2023

Angela Bassett

The 64-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture's yellow outfit. She received a nomination in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role category for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." However, it was Jamie Lee Curtis who took the award home for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Angela Bassett looks amazing on the #SAGAwards red carpet! pic.twitter.com/L9A683VOJO — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) February 27, 2023

Brendan Fraser

Fraser walked the red carpet wearing Zegna's black suit, with a matching bowtie and glasses. Aside from walking the red carpet in style, the actor also won the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role award for "The Whale."

Indicado ao SAG e ao Oscar de Melhor Ator por A Baleia, Brendan Fraser no red carpet do #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/IrAOi5llHg — The Geek (@TheGeekOficial) February 27, 2023

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards had no official host, but it had celebrities, including Zendaya and Aubrey Plaza, as presenters.