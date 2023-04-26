A 3-year-old boy with autism was rescued by train crews in New York after he was seen wandering on Metro-North train tracks.

Five Metro-North employees were honored for their efforts in bringing the boy to safety, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) said in a statement Tuesday.

The MTA also released a video, capturing the harrowing rescue of the child that took place on April 6 at around 3:15 p.m., New York Post reported.

Locomotive Engineer William Kennedy noticed an object on the train tracks near the Tarrytown station and quickly realized it was a child. He immediately alerted train crews about the incident.

"Heading south towards Tarrytown when I noticed something on the tracks, and when I realized it was a child I immediately called in an emergency," Kennedy said in the statement.

After an emergency alert was sent out, Locomotive Engineer Shawn Loughran and an engineer trainee aboard northbound Train 737 approached the spot at a slow speed. They saw the child on a track nearby and witnessed him moving on top of an electrified third rail.

They brought the train to a stop before Assistant Conductor Marcus Higgins jumped out and reached for the child, NBC New York reported. He picked up the boy and safely brought him inside the train.

"In the heat of the moment when you see a child in this situation, your first instinct is to make sure they're safe," Higgins added. "I'm glad our crew was there and able to help."

The child's mother and sister were also located crying on a street corner and saying the boy was missing. The mother informed officials that her son had autism and was non-verbal.

Officials helped the child reunite with his mother after the rescue efforts.

"Everybody's quick thinking and the perfect timing allowed us to get this child off the tracks and back to his family," Kennedy noted.

Five employees involved in the "daring rescue" were awarded commendations by Catherine Rinaldi, MTA Metro-North President and Long Island Rail Road Interim President, as per the statement.

"These fine team members embodied the qualities we want our employees to exhibit while on duty, alert, responsive, knowledgeable and helpful," Rinaldi said. "With the bravery and calm comportment of superheroes, they averted a horrific outcome and saw to it that this little boy was not going to become a statistic. We salute their efforts and compassion, and heartily thank them for their dedication to the people we serve."