The youngest son of former President Donald Trump, Barron Trump, will not be representing Florida as a delegate at the Republican National Convention, according to a statement from his mother's office on Friday.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," the Office of Melania Trump wrote in a statement to ABC News.

On Wednesday, Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power announced that the 18-year-old high school senior would be among the 41 at-large delegates from Florida attending the national convention. There, the GOP planned to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the upcoming November general election.

Barron Trump, who is scheduled to graduate from high school next week, has not yet accompanied his father on the campaign trail during this election cycle, opting to stay away from the political limelight. It remains uncertain whether Barron will attend the convention scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Meanwhile, other family members such as his half-siblings Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany, are all set to serve as delegates for the state of Florida, where their father currently resides and votes.

Following the announcement that Barron Trump was chosen as one of Florida's GOP delegates, Donald Trump has been publicly discussing his son's apparent interest in politics through various media channels.

In a separate interview, Trump mentioned that his son, who is reportedly contemplating attending New York University (NYU), has an interest in politics. "It's quite amusing," he shared with Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT. "He'll occasionally say to me, 'Dad, this is what you should do.'"

Currently, Trump is embroiled in his first of four criminal trials, facing charges of falsifying business records in New York. Despite denying any wrongdoing, he has been granted special permission by the judge to temporarily leave the court proceedings in order to attend Barron's high school graduation next Friday. As of now, Trump is slated to go head-to-head with President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election in November.