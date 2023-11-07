KEY POINTS Armstrong filed a lawsuit against his former colleagues to reclaim his Lamborghini

Controversial crypto YouTuber Benjamin "BitBoy" Armstrong has filed a lawsuit against his former colleagues in a bid to reclaim his allegedly stolen Lamborghini.

The lawsuit filed in Cobb County, Georgia, on Nov. 1, accused six people, including top executives of media company Hit Network and the CEO of the Web3 super app Voomio, of allegedly conducting racketeering activities, which involved threats and a conspiracy to deprive him of the vehicle in question.

The lawsuit named Hit Network executives CEO Timothy Shedd Jr., CFO Timothy Shedd Sr., show regular Allison Fiveash, head of content Nickolas Dimondi, and company affiliate Carlos Diaz, as well as Voomio CEO Justin Williams.

The lawsuit claimed the defendants took control of Armstrong's account on X.com (formerly Twitter) "for the express purpose of publicly harassing, embarrassing, and intimidating" him.

"Defendant Diaz used this X account to leak private conversations between Armstrong and Defendant Diaz, which had been surreptitiously recorded without Armstrong's knowledge or consent; and to post false and defamatory statements accusing Armstrong of illicit drug use," the lawsuit read.

Under the threat of violence, Armstrong alleged he was forced into transferring the title of his 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante to Diaz, and despite his repeated requests for the defendant to return the vehicle, it fell into deaf ears.

"Defendant Diaz warned Armstrong that he had killed people before, and implied that the same fate could befall Armstrong, if Armstrong failed to comply," the lawsuit filed by Armstrong read.

Furthermore, Armstrong accused the defendants of engaging in a civil conspiracy and conspiring to convert his Lamborghini and extort money from him through a series of racketeering activities, hence violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The lawsuit noted the defendants "engaged in a pattern of racketeering by engaging in a series of acts, schemes, and transactions that were all committed with the intent to extort the Lamborghini and money from Armstrong."

A few days after filing the lawsuit, Armstrong said his former colleagues were angry, and added he was "just getting started."

oh lawd Hit Network is pisssssssssssed about the lawsuit I just dropped on them



Somebody tag TJ and Justin. We are just getting started boiz — Ben Armstrong (@BenArmstrongsX) November 3, 2023

Dimondi called the latest lawsuit "laughable on its face," "has no merit in court" and an act of "bullying" expected of Armstrong.

In September, Armstrong was arrested by the police during a live broadcast, while on his way to retrieve his Lamborghini.

The arrest, which was partially captured on social media, took place while the YouTuber was on his way to confront Diaz, whom he accused of stealing his Lamborghini.

"If Carlos Diaz comes out of his house and tries to kill me live on YouTube, then it's just gonna have to be what it's gonna be, Carlos," BitBoy said during the controversial livestream.